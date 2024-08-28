Patriots practice squad tracker: Latest news, rumors and signings

The New England Patriots trimmed down their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, but building out the initial practice squad for the upcoming NFL season remains a work in progress.

The Patriots announced their first seven practice squad signings Wednesday afternoon. All of them took part in Patriots training camp this summer.

A practice squad can have a maximum of 16 players, so we should expect more additions in the coming days and weeks.

The most notable name on the list is running back Kevin Harris. He had a good training camp and played very well in the third and final preseason game versus the Washington Commanders, during which he caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Harris was among the few somewhat surprising cuts the team made before getting its roster down to 53 players Tuesday.

Here's the full list of players currently on the initial Patriots practice squad (This list will be updated as more additions are made):