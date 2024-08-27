Trending
New England Patriots

Updated Patriots depth chart after roster cutdown day

NFL teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots' 2024 roster is set.

All 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. We're still waiting to see who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in their season opener vs. Cincinnati, but the rest of the depth chart is pretty straightforward.

Here's a look at the Patriots' 53-man roster after cutdown day:

Quarterback (3)

  • Jacoby Brissett
  • Drake Maye
  • Joe Milton III
Running back (3)

  • Rhamondre Stevenson
  • Antonio Gibson
  • JaMycal Hasty

Wide receiver (7)

  • DeMario Douglas
  • K.J. Osborn
  • Ja'Lynn Polk
  • Javon Baker
  • Tyquan Thornton
  • Jalen Reagor
  • Kayshon Boutte

Tight end (3)

  • Hunter Henry
  • Austin Hooper
  • Jaheim Bell

Offensive line (9)

  • Chukwuma Okorafor, LT
  • David Andrews, C
  • Sidy Sow, RG
  • Mike Onwenu, RT
  • Caedan Wallace, T
  • Vederian Lowe, T
  • Layden Robinson, G
  • Nick Leverett, G
  • Michael Jordan, G
Defensive line (6)

Defensive end

  • Deatrich Wise Jr.
  • Keion White

Defensive tackle

  • Davon Godchaux
  • Daniel Ekuale
  • Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
  • Trysten Hill

Linebacker (7)

Inside Linebacker

  • Ja’Whaun Bentley
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Raekwon McMillan
  • Christian Elliss

Outside Linebacker

  • Anfernee Jennings
  • Josh Uche
  • Oshane Ximenes

Cornerback (7)

  • Christian Gonzalez
  • Jonathan Jones
  • Marcus Jones
  • Isaiah Bolden
  • Marcellas Dial
  • Alex Austin
  • Marco Wilson
Safety (5)

  • Kyle Dugger
  • Jabrill Peppers
  • Dell Pettus
  • Brenden Schooler
  • Jaylinn Hawkins

Specialists (3)

  • K Joey Slye
  • P Bryce Baringer
  • LS Joe Cardona

PUP list (3)

  • WR Kendrick Bourne
  • OL Cole Strange
  • LB Sione Takitaki

Short-term IR/NFI (2)

  • LB Marte Mapu
  • DT Christian Barmore
