Updated Patriots depth chart after roster cutdown day

The New England Patriots' 2024 roster is set.
All 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. We're still waiting to see who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in their season opener vs. Cincinnati, but the rest of the depth chart is pretty straightforward.
Here's a look at the Patriots' 53-man roster after cutdown day:
Quarterback (3)
- Jacoby Brissett
- Drake Maye
- Joe Milton III
Running back (3)
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Antonio Gibson
- JaMycal Hasty
Wide receiver (7)
- DeMario Douglas
- K.J. Osborn
- Ja'Lynn Polk
- Javon Baker
- Tyquan Thornton
- Jalen Reagor
- Kayshon Boutte
Tight end (3)
- Hunter Henry
- Austin Hooper
- Jaheim Bell
Offensive line (9)
- Chukwuma Okorafor, LT
- David Andrews, C
- Sidy Sow, RG
- Mike Onwenu, RT
- Caedan Wallace, T
- Vederian Lowe, T
- Layden Robinson, G
- Nick Leverett, G
- Michael Jordan, G
Defensive line (6)
Defensive end
- Deatrich Wise Jr.
- Keion White
Defensive tackle
- Davon Godchaux
- Daniel Ekuale
- Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- Trysten Hill
Linebacker (7)
Inside Linebacker
- Ja’Whaun Bentley
- Jahlani Tavai
- Raekwon McMillan
- Christian Elliss
Outside Linebacker
- Anfernee Jennings
- Josh Uche
- Oshane Ximenes
Cornerback (7)
- Christian Gonzalez
- Jonathan Jones
- Marcus Jones
- Isaiah Bolden
- Marcellas Dial
- Alex Austin
- Marco Wilson
Safety (5)
- Kyle Dugger
- Jabrill Peppers
- Dell Pettus
- Brenden Schooler
- Jaylinn Hawkins
Specialists (3)
- K Joey Slye
- P Bryce Baringer
- LS Joe Cardona
PUP list (3)
- WR Kendrick Bourne
- OL Cole Strange
- LB Sione Takitaki
Short-term IR/NFI (2)
- LB Marte Mapu
- DT Christian Barmore