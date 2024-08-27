Updated Patriots depth chart after roster cutdown day

The New England Patriots' 2024 roster is set.

All 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. We're still waiting to see who will start at quarterback for the Patriots in their season opener vs. Cincinnati, but the rest of the depth chart is pretty straightforward.

Here's a look at the Patriots' 53-man roster after cutdown day:

Quarterback (3)

Jacoby Brissett

Drake Maye

Joe Milton III

Running back (3)

Rhamondre Stevenson

Antonio Gibson

JaMycal Hasty

Wide receiver (7)

DeMario Douglas

K.J. Osborn

Ja'Lynn Polk

Javon Baker

Tyquan Thornton

Jalen Reagor

Kayshon Boutte

Tight end (3)

Hunter Henry

Austin Hooper

Jaheim Bell

Offensive line (9)

Chukwuma Okorafor, LT

David Andrews, C

Sidy Sow, RG

Mike Onwenu, RT

Caedan Wallace, T

Vederian Lowe, T

Layden Robinson, G

Nick Leverett, G

Michael Jordan, G

Defensive line (6)

Defensive end

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Keion White

Defensive tackle

Davon Godchaux

Daniel Ekuale

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Trysten Hill

Linebacker (7)

Inside Linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Jahlani Tavai

Raekwon McMillan

Christian Elliss

Outside Linebacker

Anfernee Jennings

Josh Uche

Oshane Ximenes

Cornerback (7)

Christian Gonzalez

Jonathan Jones

Marcus Jones

Isaiah Bolden

Marcellas Dial

Alex Austin

Marco Wilson

Safety (5)

Kyle Dugger

Jabrill Peppers

Dell Pettus

Brenden Schooler

Jaylinn Hawkins

Specialists (3)

K Joey Slye

P Bryce Baringer

LS Joe Cardona

PUP list (3)

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

Short-term IR/NFI (2)

LB Marte Mapu

DT Christian Barmore

