Live updates: Celtics taking on Heat at TD Garden

What to Know Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

Celtics (56-19) have won nine consecutive games.

Heat (34-41) have won five straight games.

Boston is 3-0 against Miami this season and has won six consecutive regular-season matchups.

Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford OUT for C's.

Fresh off a 6-0 road trip, the Boston Celtics will look to stay hot when they welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The C's have won nine consecutive games, including a 117-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Heat have won five straight games but are 0-3 against Boston this season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's matchup: