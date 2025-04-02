Live updates: Celtics taking on Heat at TD Garden

What to Know
- Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.
- Celtics (56-19) have won nine consecutive games.
- Heat (34-41) have won five straight games.
- Boston is 3-0 against Miami this season and has won six consecutive regular-season matchups.
- Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford OUT for C's.
Fresh off a 6-0 road trip, the Boston Celtics will look to stay hot when they welcome the Miami Heat to TD Garden on Wednesday night.
The C's have won nine consecutive games, including a 117-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Heat have won five straight games but are 0-3 against Boston this season.
Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Wednesday's matchup: