Where to watch NBC Sports Boston

Boston sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports Boston can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.
Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Boston Celtics games or Connecticut Sun action is more accessible.
Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Boston teams on television or online:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Astound Broadband Bee Line Cable Breezeline Burlington Telecom Cox Communications DirecTV DirecTV Stream Fubo TV Hulu i3 Broadband Lincolnville Communications Norwood Light Broadband Peacock Pioneer Broadband Shrewsbury Cable Spectrum TDS Verizon Fios Vermont Telephone Xfinity YouTube TV
Astound Broadband
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Astound Broadband.
Bee Line Cable
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Bee Line Cable.
1. Select region: Farmington, Millinocket, Skowhegan
2. Scroll to find NBC Sports Boston channel
Breezeline
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Breezeline.
Burlington Telecom
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Burlington Telecom.
Cox Communications
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Cox Communications.
DirecTV
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on DirecTV.
DirecTV Stream
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on DirecTVStream.
1. Purchase/login into a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package.
2. Access the DirecTV website or the DirecTV app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices.
Fubo TV
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun online on Fubo TV (free trial)
1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo
2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices.
Hulu
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun online on Hulu (free trial)
1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo
2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices.
i3 Broadband
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun online on i3 Broadband.
Lincolnville Communications
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Lincolnville Communications.
1. Click apply now
2. Compare plans to access NBC Sports Boston (Tier 1 channel)
Norwood Light Broadband
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Norwood Light Broadband.
Peacock
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun online on Peacock.
1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code
2. Add Boston Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan
Pioneer Broadband
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Pioneer Broadband.
1. Subscribe to a basic or higher cable TV package
2. Add Watch TV Everywhere (WTVE) service at no extra cost to access a wide range of channels.
Shrewsbury Cable
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Shrewsbury Cable.
1. Purchase "Stream Expanded" plan at $100/mo
2. Access NBC Sports Boston on Channel 65 and stream outside your home at WTVE.net.
Spectrum
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Spectrum.
1. Instructions here
2. Instructions here
TDS
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on TDS.
1. Purchase one of "Voyage," "Journey," or "Explore" packages to access NBC Sports.
Verizon Fios
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Verizon Fios.
Vermont Telephone
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Vermont Telephone.
1. Fill out the "Get Recommendation" form to find the right plan for you for NBC Sports Boston.
Xfinity
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun on Xfinity.
1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports Boston.
YouTube TV
Watch the Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun online on YouTube TV.