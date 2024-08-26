WATCH: Drake Maye throws first Patriots TD pass in preseason finale

Drake Maye's first drive in Sunday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders was a very enjoyable experience for New England Patriots fans.

The rookie quarterback led an 11-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Kevin Harris. It was Maye's first career touchdown pass.

Check out the touchdown play in the video below:

Jacoby Brissett started at quarterback but exited after only one possession. Maye came in and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown on his opening drive. He also escaped the pass rush and picked up yards with his legs, including an impressive 17-yard run for a first down early in the drive.

3rd and long... and Drake Maye finds a crease.



Maye also completed a couple nice passes before the touchdown. One of them was a third-and-8 completion to wide receiver DeMario Douglas.

Another 3rd down conversion for Drake Maye and co.



The Patriots have not yet announced a starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season.

There are pros and cons to starting a rookie like Maye in Week 1. Starting a veteran Brissett also makes sense. You don't want to rush Maye if he's not fully ready to play against NFL-caliber defenses.

But after Sunday's performance, the calls for Maye to start -- both from the media and fans -- likely will grow louder.