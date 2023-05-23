Trending

Breaking

The new NBC Sports Boston mobile app is here. Click to download!
2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Jun 14

Bruce Cassidy leads Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup championship

Was firing Bruce Cassidy one of the worst decisions in Bruins franchise history? Michael Holley and Mike Felger think so. They react to Cassidy winning a title after just one season with Vegas

Today's Poll Question

The Latest

NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us