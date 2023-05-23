Bruce Cassidy leads Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup championship

The Latest
Greg Bedard compares Marte Mapu to multiple former Patriots
Greg Bedard is high on rookie linebacker Marte Mapu as Patriots minicamps begin. He comparies Mapu to some former Patriots on BST with Felger and Holley.
First impressions of Rookie Christian Gonzalez at Patriots' minicamp
Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez fell to the Patriots later in the draft than everyone predicted. Greg Bedard joins BST to share his first impressions of Gonzalez both on and off the field at minicamp.
How “botched” 2019 Draft impacted Belichick's role in following years
Greg Bedard talks Patriots approach to the NFL Draft this year after "botched" 2019 Draft and disappointing drafts that followed on BST.
Report: Belichick delegating offense to O'Brien in ‘siloed-off' model with Mac Jones
Adam Jones, Michael Holley and Mike Felger react to reports that Mac Jones has spent his time with Bill O'Brien and little time with Head Coach Bill Bill Belichick.
Tom Curran: “There is no quarterback competition”
Tom E. Curran joins Felger & Holley on BST to discuss what he expects from Mac Jones this season, with Bill O'Brien in place as offensive coordinator
Greg Bedard: Joe Judge being empowered lessens Bill Belichick
Greg Bedard weighs in on Bill Belichick's support of Joe Judge on BST with Felger and Holley.
Bill Belichick deflects from questions about Patriots losing OTAs
Greg Bedard joins BST with Felger and Holley and reacts to Bill Belichicks response when asked about the 2 days of OTAs the Patriots lost due to rules violations.
Will Celtics make major changes this offseason? Chris Mannix weighs in
Will there be big changes in Boston this summer? Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix joins Mike Felger on "Boston Sports Tonight" to share his thoughts.
Should the Celtics offer Jaylen Brown a supermax deal?
Chris Mannix joins Mike Felger on Boston Sports Tonight and breaks down why it makes senses for the Celtics to offer Jaylen Brown a supermax deal this offseason
Chris Mannix doesn't expect ‘seismic changes' to Celtics roster
Will there be big changes in Boston this summer? Chris Mannix joins Mike Felger on Boston Sports Tonight to share his thoughts possible offseason change for Boston
Celtics force 16 Miami turnovers to shift momentum in Game 5
Chris Forsberg joins BST with Felger and Holley to discuss how Derrick White, and the Celtics defense impacted their critical win in Game 5.
Why the Celtics could be the first team to survive 3-0 deficit
Andrew Callahan and Mike Felger discuss why despite the insurmountable odds, this Celtics team may be the first team in history with a real chance of coming back to win a playoff series after being down 3-0.
Are big changes coming for the Celtics this offseason?
Jeff Goodman joins Mike Felger on Boston Sports Tonight to discuss whether he believes Joe Mazzulla should be the head coach next season and how the roster may change if the Celtics fail to comeback in the Eastern Conference Finals
How has coaching impacted Celtics-76ers series?
How did Doc Rivers outcoach Joe Mazzulla in Game 5? Chris Forsberg joins Boston Sports Tonight to weigh in
Felger & Holley debate Bruins' success over last 15 years
Has this Bruins era been a failure? Mike Felger and Michael Holley debate it on Boston Sports Tonight
What will be Bruins' mindset heading into Game 6?
Tony Amonte joins Boston Sports Tonight to offer his thoughts on the Bruins failing to close out Game 5 at home vs Panthers
Amonte: Tyler Bertuzzi adds ‘new dimension' to Bruins
On Boston Sports Tonight, Tony Amonte explains why a "sandpaper" player like Tyler Bertuzzi was such a great addition to this Bruins team