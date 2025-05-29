Celtics Videos

Kevin O'Connor: Fans ‘need to trust Brad Stevens' this offseason
-
TRADE RUMOR: Jaylen Brown gets dealt to San Antonio
Chris Forsberg is breaking down a major trade rumor that would send Jaylen Brown to the San Antonio Spurs.Share
-
TRADE RUMOR: Should Celtics pursue a Holiday-to-Dallas trade this offseason?
Chris Forsberg reacts to a recent trade rumor and discuses why the trade would make sense for all teams involved.Share
-
O'Connor: Brown, White have ‘massive' trade value if C's make a move
Kevin O’Connor explains why he expects the trade value for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to be massive if the team make major moves this summer.Share
-
Holley: New ownership remains wild card of Celtics' offseason
Michael Holley addresses the unknown of new owner Bill Chisholm as Celtics enter what could be a busy offseason.Share