Did Jerod Mayo tip his hand on Patriots' starting QB decision?

Jerod Mayo knows who will start for the New England Patriots at quarterback in Week 1. But he isn't ready to tell us.

The Patriots head coach confirmed Wednesday he's "made a decision" on whether Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye will start at QB but plans to tell his players in a team meeting Thursday before making that decision public.

"I'm gonna have a team meeting tomorrow, and then I'm gonna get (the decision) to you guys," Mayo said during his press conference Wednesday.

That's an anticlimactic response for those seeking clarity on a fascinating QB competition during which Maye has put pressure on Brissett with his strong play in training camp and preseason. But if you're willing to read between the lines, Mayo's follow-up quote might hint at who's starting in Week 1.

"I think it's important to remember what's good for the team today may not be good for the team weeks down the line," Mayo said. "So I think the challenge is, you want to win every single game now, but also, we're trying to build something special here in New England."

That sounds a lot like Brissett will be the team's Week 1 starter. Here's why:

When the Patriots took Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, they knew he was a long-term project who had high upside but required development. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf stressed that New England would be a "draft and develop" team, while Mayo insisted earlier in training camp that Brissett was the No. 1 QB, with the rookie learning behind the veteran.

When Mayo says the Patriots are "trying to build something special," that appears to be a reference to Maye's long-term potential, which the team could jeopardize by starting the rookie QB right away behind a porous offensive line. So, while fans might clamor for Maye to start after his strong preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, Mayo seems to be inferring it's still in the team's best interest to start an experienced veteran like Brissett instead of rushing the rookie into action.

We'll find out for sure whether Brissett or Maye gets the job later this week, but whoever he chooses, Mayo is taking full accountability.

"I don't think I have to explain it to anyone else," Mayo said. "It's my decision, and if it doesn't work, blame me."

The Patriots open their regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 8.