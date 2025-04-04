FOXBORO -- If the Patriots defense is going to be defined by one word in 2025 under head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, it sounds like the coaching staff is hoping that that one word would be "violence."

That's what Williams said he was looking for last year when he served as the defensive line coach and running game coordinator for the Lions.

“You gotta play violent, and you gotta play with effort," Williams said at the time. "The violent element of it, that’s a big part of playing that position. You want guys that accept that. You have to accept that’s just what that position is. It’s a violent, high-collision position, and you’ve gotta play with effort, and if you can’t do that, you’re gonna have a hard time playing.

"I haven’t seen very many high-level starters that aren’t violent players. That just doesn’t work, it doesn’t go hand-in-hand... I don’t know any other way to explain it other than we’re looking for violent players. That’s just what it has to be.”

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr echoed similar desires during a media availability period at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

"I think any style that we've been a part of, unwavering violence is a huge part of that," Kuhr said. "I don't think size so much (matters). If you're 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and you have that unwavering violence attribute, it could be the same as a 5-foot-11, 220-pound guy. I'm a firm believer, your actions speak for everything.

"Being aggressive. Being violent. Not turning down blocks. Having a good toolbox of tools to defeat the offensive player, but it's not just always finesse, but there is some physicality and some violence. We're huge into guys that don't mind playing violent football."

The Patriots have turned over their linebacker room to a degree this offseason. Former captain Ja'Whaun Bentley has been released. Robert Spillane, formerly of the Titans, Steelers and Raiders, was signed to a three-year contract. The team re-signed linebacker Christian Elliss and also brought aboard former Titans 'backer Jack Gibbens.

What they've been looking for in that room, Kuhr explained, is more specific to playing style than it is to physical traits.

"You can't really pinpoint, 'The linebacker we want, he's gotta be 6-foot, 220 and be able to run a 4.4.' No, shoot," Kuhr said. "We had guys in Tennessee -- Jack Gibbens we had in Tennessee. I'm not sure what the 40 (-yard dash time) was, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't 4.4 (seconds). He'll tell you that.

"But he plays with violence. Smart. Great communicator. Lot of stuff you might not, as a fan, truly see the tangible or the physical size. I wouldn't pigeonhole somebody just based on the measurables."