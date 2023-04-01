Trending

Breaking

The new NBC Sports Boston mobile app is here. Click to download!
Arbella Early Edition 2 hours ago

Breer: Hopkins, Belichick had ‘quite a bit of 1-on-1 time'

According to Albert Breer, DeAndre Hopkins and Bill Belichick had plenty of 1-on-1 time during the star wide receiver’s free-agent visit in Foxboro.

TODAY'S POLL QUESTION

The Latest

NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us