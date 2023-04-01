Breer: Hopkins, Belichick had ‘quite a bit of 1-on-1 time'
According to Albert Breer, DeAndre Hopkins and Bill Belichick had plenty of 1-on-1 time during the star wide receiver’s free-agent visit in Foxboro.
Phil Perry explains why Mac Jones’ stock is on the rise after minicamp, and why he thinks Bailey Zappe’s stock is on the decline.
Tom Curran, Phil Perry and Mike Giardi discuss Robert Kraft’s involvement in the Patriots trying to sign DeAndre Hopkins, and how much he is willing to spend to get him.
How big of an impact is Bill O’Brien having on Mac Jones and the offense? Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran break it down on Arbella Early Edition with Trenni
Trent Brown missed Day 1 of mandatory Patriots minicamp after his flight was canceled due to a hail storm. Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry weigh in on the possible ramifications for his absence.
Dan Shaughnessy joins Arbella Early Edition with Trenni to discuss the state of the Red Sox, including Chris Sale’s recent placement on IL.
Trenni Casey is joined by Albert Breer and John Tomase to discuss the future involvement Saudi money could have in NFL ownership
Tom E. Curran and Albert Breer react to ESPN’s ranking of the Patriots core at 27 in the NFL on Arbella Early Edition.
Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Amina Smith and Trenni take their picks for which young Patriot will be the biggest star moving forward.
Tom Curran goes off when discussing the continued scrutiny over the Mac Jones and Bill Belichick relationship.
Things got chippy at Patriots OTAs on Tuesday when a fight broke out during non-padded practice. Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran join Trenni Casey on Arbella Early Edition to discuss what they’ve heard and what kind of impact this could have.
NBC Sports Boston analyst (and former teammate of Cassell) Eddie House explains the importance of having a former NBA player on your coaching staff
John Tomase and Tom Giles react to the Red Sox losing for the 10th time in their last 14 games on Arbella Early Edition with Trenni.
Eddie House weighs in on the Celtics recent hire, assistant coach and NBA veteran Sam Cassell on Arbella Early Edition with Trenni.