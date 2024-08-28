Report: Ex-Patriots QB Bailey Zappe to sign with Chiefs practice squad

Bailey Zappe wasn't unemployed for long.

The 24-year-old quarterback, who was waived by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, has a deal in place to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz at quarterback on their initial 53-man roster.

The Patriots announced their initial 53-man roster Tuesday and kept veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookies Drake Maye and Joe Milton at quarterback. Zappe was the odd man out, which wasn't a surprise given his lack of reps in training camp and limited playing time in the preseason.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft and played more than people probably expected at the time.

He started two games as a rookie in place of an injured Mac Jones and went 2-0. He also played in 10 games last season. Zappe started the final six games after Jones was benched, and the team went 2-4 in those matchups.

Zappe's career in New England ended with him throwing for 2,053 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 14 appearances.