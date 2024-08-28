Patriots claim four players on waivers while adding o-line depth

Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf weren't lying when they said the New England Patriots would be active on the waiver wire.

The Patriots placed waiver claims on four players Wednesday ahead of the 12 p.m. ET deadline to submit such claims. Here's the list of players:

Demontrey Jacobs, offensive tackle (Denver Broncos)

Zachary Thomas, offensive tackle (Los Angeles Rams)

Curtis Jacobs, linebacker (Kansas City Chiefs)

Eric Johnson, defensive tackle (Indianapolis Colts)

All four players were released by their previous teams prior to Tuesday's deadline to trim rosters to 53 players. As the team with the third-worst record in 2023, the Patriots had third priority on the waiver wire, behind the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. Carolina (five players) and New England (four players) were the only two teams that claimed more than two players.

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. ET): The Patriots released wide receiver Jalen Reagor, cornerback Isaiah Bolden, offensive guard Michael Jordan and defensive tackle Trysten Hill to make room for their four waiver wire additions.

Here's a quick breakdown of each player:

Demontrey Jacobs, offensive tackle

Jacobs signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after six seasons in college split between Grambling State (2017 to 2019) and South Florida (2020 to 2022). He spent the 2023 season on Denver's practice squad and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Patriots claimed tackle Demontrey Jacobs, who was previously with the Broncos.



Tall, long arms, big hands and pretty good quickness if you’re going off his 3-cone time. pic.twitter.com/fQHq5ewLZn — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 28, 2024

Zachary Thomas, offensive tackle

Thomas played at San Diego State from 2016 to 2021 before the Chicago Bears selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He joined the Rams' practice squad in 2022 and elevated to the active roster in November and appeared in three games over the past two seasons.

Patriots claimed lineman Zachary Thomas, previously with the Rams.



Limited experience at guard and tackle since entering the league. Plus movement skills, based on how he tested prior to being taken in the sixth round in 2022. pic.twitter.com/AIGzGmxZpC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 28, 2024

Curtis Jacobs, linebacker

Jacobs signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent this spring after four years at Penn State.

The Patriots claimed linebacker Curtis Jacobs, previously with the Chiefs. Jacobs (undrafted out of Penn State) made our list of Prototypical Patriots linebackers this draft season. 🔗⬇️https://t.co/aogecXRm4a — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 28, 2024

Eric Johnson, defensive tackle

Johnson joined the Colts as their fifth-round pick in 2022 after six seasons at Missouri State. He has by far the most NFL experience of the players on this list, with 28 games played over the last two seasons in Indy.