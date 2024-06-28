Celtics' 2024 Summer League schedule includes game vs. Bronny James

The historic rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will extend to the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next month.

The Lakers, who made headlines Thursday by drafting Bronny James -- son of superstar forward LeBron James -- with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, are one of the first four opponents for the Celtics on their summer league schedule.

The Celtics-Lakers summer league clash is scheduled for Monday, July 15.

The summer league is often the first opportunity for fans to see their team's new draft picks in game action. The Celtics, who have not yet announced their official summer league roster, selected Baylor Scheierman (first round, No. 30) and Anton Watson (second round, No. 54) in the 2024 NBA Draft.

All summer league games take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada.

Here's how the summer league playoffs work, per the league:

"After each team’s first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria available here."

Here's the full summer league schedule for the Celtics (all times ET).