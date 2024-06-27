What Celtics fans need to know about first-round pick Baylor Scheierman

The Boston Celtics closed out the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night by selecting Creighton wing Baylor Scheierman with the No. 30 overall pick.
Scheierman was a popular pick to the Celtics in many expert mock drafts over the last few weeks. He's an NBA-ready guard/forward who played five seasons in college, including the last two at Creighton in the Big East conference.
"They love my game. They love my versatility and how I think the game. They're excited for me to come join their program," Scheierman said to KETV's Lauren Michelson when asked what the Celtics told him after making the pick. "They think I'm a great fit for them."
Scheierman is the first player the Celtics have taken in Round 1 since 2020, ending a three-year streak of zero first-round picks.
Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Scheierman.
Age
23
Position
SG/SF
Height/Weight
6-foot-6, 180 pounds
2023-24 Stats
Scheierman averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 87.6 percent from the free throw line at Creighton last season.
How will he help the Celtics?
Scheierman is an excellent shooter. He can hit 3-pointers off the dribble, in catch-and-shoot situations, coming off screens, etc. He shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc over his collegiate career on 5.6 attempts per game. His most impressive season was 2023-24 when he hit 38.1 percent of his 3-point shots on a career-high 8.3 attempts per game. The Creighton star can shoot from anywhere on the floor and doesn't lack confidence at all.
Scheierman is more than just a good shooter, though.
He's an ultra-competitive, well-rounded player who can rebound and dish out assists. In fact, Scheierman is the only player in Division I men's history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 assists (580), and 300 3-pointers (356).
And as a five-year college player at 23 years old, Scheierman is probably more NBA-ready than many of the other players picked in the first round, which is exactly what a win-now team like the Celtics needs.
What they're saying...
