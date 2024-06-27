What Celtics fans need to know about first-round pick Baylor Scheierman

The Boston Celtics closed out the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night by selecting Creighton wing Baylor Scheierman with the No. 30 overall pick.

Scheierman was a popular pick to the Celtics in many expert mock drafts over the last few weeks. He's an NBA-ready guard/forward who played five seasons in college, including the last two at Creighton in the Big East conference.

"They love my game. They love my versatility and how I think the game. They're excited for me to come join their program," Scheierman said to KETV's Lauren Michelson when asked what the Celtics told him after making the pick. "They think I'm a great fit for them."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Scheierman is the first player the Celtics have taken in Round 1 since 2020, ending a three-year streak of zero first-round picks.

Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Scheierman.

Age

23

Position

SG/SF

Height/Weight

6-foot-6, 180 pounds

2023-24 Stats

Scheierman averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 87.6 percent from the free throw line at Creighton last season.

How will he help the Celtics?

Scheierman is an excellent shooter. He can hit 3-pointers off the dribble, in catch-and-shoot situations, coming off screens, etc. He shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc over his collegiate career on 5.6 attempts per game. His most impressive season was 2023-24 when he hit 38.1 percent of his 3-point shots on a career-high 8.3 attempts per game. The Creighton star can shoot from anywhere on the floor and doesn't lack confidence at all.

Scheierman is more than just a good shooter, though.

He's an ultra-competitive, well-rounded player who can rebound and dish out assists. In fact, Scheierman is the only player in Division I men's history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 assists (580), and 300 3-pointers (356).

And as a five-year college player at 23 years old, Scheierman is probably more NBA-ready than many of the other players picked in the first round, which is exactly what a win-now team like the Celtics needs.

What they're saying...

Here's some social media reaction to the Celtics drafting Scheierman.

The Boston Celtics get an absolute gem of a selection in Baylor Scheierman. The guy is so incredibly skilled offensively. Has the makeup of someone who will play 10+ years in the league. Elite feel and IQ. Unlimited range. Terrific add for Brad Stevens and Boston. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) June 27, 2024

Baylor Scheierman an interesting pick for Boston. A 23-year old, five-year college player who pulls down ten rebounds per game and shot 38% from three last season. Celtics have an impossible-to-crack rotation but the 6'7" Scheierman projects to be as NBA ready as you get. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 27, 2024

"He is a Brad Stevens/ Joe Mazzulla perfect fit"



Tim Welsh and @ChrisForsberg_ offer instant reaction and analysis after the Celtics draft Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman with the 30th overall pick 🍀



Check out their full reaction here 👉 https://t.co/boyP2jEtcV pic.twitter.com/dx2hPP7xRp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 27, 2024

Highlights

Drafted 30th overall, Scheierman is a sharpshooter out of Creighton. Over his 5 years in college, he is a career 39.0% three-pointer shooter.