The Boston Celtics wrapped up their 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday night by selecting Gonzaga forward Anton Watson with the No. 54 overall pick.

Watson, like Boston's first-round pick Baylor Scheierman, is 23 years old with five collegiate seasons under his belt. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder helped the 'Zags to deep NCAA Tournament runs in four of the last five years, including a runner-up finish in 2020-21.

"I really like him," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said of Watson after the draft. "Anton's strength and ability to move his feet laterally give him a chance to be one of these big, strong, hybrid forwards that can switch, guard a lot of people."

Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Watson:

Age

23

Position

Forward

Height/Weight

6-foot-8, 225 pounds

2023-24 Stats

Watson averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor.

How will he help the Celtics?

Watson brings a winning pedigree and plenty of experience with him to Boston. He helped the 'Zags to deep NCAA Tournament runs in four of the last five years, including a championship appearance in 2020-21.

As for how he'll help on the court, Watson shined as a versatile defender throughout his five years at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 215 steals, the second-most in school history behind only John Stockton (262).

Watson also impressed as a shooter with a 58.6 field goal percentage during his time with the Bulldogs. He shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range last season but on only 1.5 attempts per game. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens wants Watson to be more aggressive from deep when he begins his professional career.

"I want him to come in here with the mindset that he's gonna let it fly like he's never let it fly before," Stevens added during his post-draft press conference. "Because I think he's a better shooter than he sometimes thinks he is."

Watson will likely join the C's on a two-way deal and continue his development with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League this season.

What they're saying...

