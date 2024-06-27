The 2024 NBA Draft is in the books, and it was a unique experience for Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

His selection of Creighton wing Baylor Scheierman at 30th overall marked his first time using a first-round pick since taking over as Boston's front-office leader in 2021.

“My son texted me yesterday, 'I’m not staying up to see you trade back, am I?'" Stevens told reporters during his post-draft press conference.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In Round 2, Stevens and the C's selected Gonzaga forward Anton Watson with the 54th overall pick. Both Scheierman and Watson are 23-year-olds with five collegiate seasons and plenty of NCAA Tournament experience under their belts.

Stevens was asked whether their maturity and experience is what put them on the Celtics' radar.

"I think you're looking at what's available when you draft," he said. "In the first round, we all thought really highly of Baylor and were excited that he dropped to 30. And in the second round, a similar thing with Anton. Those guys both are winning players. They've played in a lot of big moments and a lot of big games and big environments. They know how to play on both ends of the floor. They've been really well-coached.

"At these picks, when you're not picking top five in the draft, you're probably not weighing that stuff quite as strongly, right? You're looking for best fit, best player, who can come in and accentuate your team and who can grow within your group. They're both young enough they can do that too."

Scheierman averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range last season. He's an outstanding shooter who made nearly 40 percent of his 3-pointers on 5.6 attempts per game over his collegiate career.

Along with his shooting, Scheierman impressed Stevens with his physical development in recent years.

"He's done a good job with his body. He has done a good job in the weight room," Stevens said. "He's always been super skilled, super smart, and super tough. Like, he's a basketball player now. He knows how to play.'

"And so I think that getting his body to the level it's been in the last couple years and the way that that's translated to his performances in the Big East is not a surprise because he's just got a lot of good things going for him."

Watson averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game last season while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor. He was a stellar defender for the 'Zags, finishing his career with the second-most steals in school history (215) behind only John Stockton (262).

"I really like him," Stevens said of Watson. "Anton's strength and ability to move his feet laterally give him a chance to be one of these big, strong, hybrid forwards that can switch, guard a lot of people.

"I want him to come in here with the mindset that he's gonna let it fly like he's never let it fly before, because I think he's a better shooter than he sometimes thinks he is. And so, I'm looking forward to getting him in here in eight days or so."

Brad Stevens talks about what he saw in Gonzaga forward Anton Watson

It will be difficult for Scheierman and Watson to earn spots on the Celtics' loaded roster. It's likely that both rookies will sign two-way contracts and continue their development in the G League for the Maine Celtics.

C's fans should get a chance to see them in action when NBA Summer League begins July 12 in Las Vegas.