Celtics announce 2024 Summer League roster, including Baylor Scheierman

The Boston Celtics were back at the Auerbach Center on Monday for practice ahead of the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Celtics also officially announced their summer league roster, and it includes both of their 2024 draft picks.

One of them is Baylor Scheierman, the Creighton wing who the Celtics selected with the last pick (No. 30 overall) in the first round. Scheierman had a very strong all-around season for Creighton in 2023-24, helping lead the Blue Jays to the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range in his final collegiate campaign.

Anton Watson, who the Celtics acquired in the second round after he played five seasons for Gonzaga, is also on the roster.

A couple of players already on the Celtics roster during the 2023-24 campaign will be in Las Vegas, too, including JD Davison, Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh and Neemias Queta.

Jaelen House is on the roster as well. He is the son of former Celtics guard and 2008 NBA champion Eddie House. Jaelen averaged 15.9 points per game or higher in each of the last three seasons for the University of New Mexico.

The Celtics begin their Summer League schedule Saturday, July 13 against the Miami Heat. They also play the Los Angeles Lakers (Monday, July 15), Charlotte Hornets (Wednesday, July 17) and Dallas Mavericks (Friday, July 19). All games are in Las Vegas.

Here's the initial 13-player summer league roster for the Celtics (Player, position, most recent team):