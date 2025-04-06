Trending
Boston Celtics
Live Blog EndedApr 6, 2025

Celtics-Wizards recap: C's catch fire from 3 in blowout victory

Boston made 24 3-pointers and notched a season-high 62 rebounds in its 124-90 win.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Celtics (58-20) have beaten Wizards (17-61) in eight consecutive matchups.
  • Boston logged a season-high 62 rebounds (25 offensive).
  • Sam Hauser (18 points) and Payton Pritchard (20 points) starred off the Celtics bench.
  • Seven C's scored in double figures.
  • Celtics will take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics took care of business with a lopsided 124-90 win over the Washington Wizards in Sunday's showdown at TD Garden.

Boston was a scorching 24-for-52 from 3-point range despite missing Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Payton Pritchard (20 points, 7 assists) and Sam Hauser (18 points, 8 rebounds) put on a show for the C's off the bench.

The Celtics also logged a season-high 62 rebounds (25 offensive) in the win.

Check out our live blog below for a full recap of Sunday's game:



Boston CelticsPayton PritchardSam HauserWashington Wizards
