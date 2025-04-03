Campbell makes Red Sox history with electrifying start to MLB career

It has been a week to remember for Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell.

The organization's No. 2 ranked prospect made the Opening Day roster and recorded his first MLB hit in a win over the Texas Rangers. His first big-league home run came two days later.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox announced they signed Campbell to an eight-year contract extension worth $60 million. The 22-year-old second baseman celebrated the occasion with two doubles and a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Campbell stayed hot on Thursday, helping the Red Sox to an 8-4 win in their series finale vs. Baltimore. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with his second homer of the season:

That one got out in a hurry! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/vrWVwNKG3o — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2025

Through seven games, Campbell leads Boston in hits (10) and doubles (four). He is tied with Wilyer Abreu for the team lead in homers.

The fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has made franchise history with his torrid start to the campaign. According to Elias Sports, Campbell is the first Red Sox player to have at least 10 hits, six extra-base hits, and four walks in their first seven games to start their career.

Those numbers have made Campbell the early odds-on favorite to secure the American League Rookie of the Year award. While he already looks like a star in the making, his own teammates could give him stiff competition for the honor later in the year. Fellow top Red Sox prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are expected to make an impact with the big-league club at some point this season.

The Red Sox will look to earn their third consecutive win Friday when they welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Fenway Park for their home opener.