MLB free agent rankings: Top five relief pitchers

Overhauling the bullpen should be among the Boston Red Sox' top priorities this upcoming offseason.

Boston's 'pen finished the 2024 campaign ranked 24th in ERA (4.39) and 25th in WHIP (1.34) while giving up the sixth-most home runs (80). With veterans Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin set to become free agents along with trade deadline additions Lucas Sims and Luis Garcia, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has his work cut out for him as he looks to turn the club's greatest weakness into a strength.

Fortunately for him, several intriguing bullpen arms will be available on the open market this winter. Here's a look at the top five free-agent relief pitchers in this year's class, followed by some honorable mentions.

1. Tanner Scott, LHP

Age: 30

2024 stats: 22 saves, 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 84 SO, 36 BB, 72 IP (72 games)

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Scott was the most coveted reliever at this year's trade deadline and he'll be the most sought-after reliever in free agency. It helps his cause that he'll be far and away the top left-handed option available.

Selected to his first All-Star Game in 2024, Scott posted dominant numbers with both the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. The hard-throwing southpaw ranked in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate (32.7 percent) and when opposing hitters did make contact, it usually wasn't hard. He was in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity (84.3 mph).

Scott projects as the perfect fit to anchor Boston's bullpen. If Breslow and Co. are going to finally going to spend, he'd be a great place to start.

2. Clay Holmes, RHP

Age: 32

2024 stats: 30 saves, 3.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 SO, 22 BB, 63 IP (67 games)

Holmes has been among the league's best relievers since he joined the New York Yankees via a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021. However, 2021 was a down year for the veteran righty.

Will it significantly impact his market in free agency? Probably not. Holmes has a proven track record that should appeal to a number of teams looking for help at the back end of their bullpen. He's going to get paid, and there's no reason the Red Sox shouldn't be in the mix if New York doesn't prioritize re-signing him.

3. Jeff Hoffman, RHP

Age: 32

2024 stats: 10 saves, 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 89 SO, 16 BB, 66.1 IP (68 games)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Outside of Philadelphia, Hoffman's name probably won't ring a bell in many households. That's a shame, because he has been utterly dominant out of the Phillies bullpen over the last two seasons.

Hoffman earned a well-deserved All-Star nod in 2024 while forming a rock-solid 1-2 punch in the Phillies 'pen with closer Jose Alvarado. The 2014 first-rounder may be a late bloomer, but that shouldn't dissuade the Red Sox and other bullpen-needy clubs from offering him a hefty deal this winter.

4. Carlos Estevez, RHP

Age: 32

2024 stats: 26 saves, 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 50 SO, 12 BB, 55 IP (54 games)

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Like Scott, Estevez changed teams this season in a blockbuster deadline deal. The Philadelphia Phillies acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels when he had a 2.38 ERA and a sparkling 0.735 WHIP in 34 games with L.A.

Estevez will be far less pricey than Scott, but he'd also come with more risk. For one, he's two years older than Scott. Secondly, 2024 is his only outstanding season - although he did represent the Angels at the 2023 All-Star Game.

Regardless, Estevez would be a welcome addition to a Red Sox bullpen in dire need of quality reinforcements.

5. Kenley Jansen, RHP

Age: 37

2024 stats: 27 saves, 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 62 SO, 20 BB, 54.2 IP (54 starts)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent his first 12 MLB seasons, seems inevitable. After all, Jansen was all smiles attending Game 1 of the Dodgers' playoff series vs. the San Diego Padres. This after leaving the Red Sox days before the regular season ended.

Suffice to say, a return to Boston seems unlikely for the four-time All-Star. He cracks the list as one of the all-time great closers who still has something in the tank, but one of the honorable mentions below probably makes more sense for the Red Sox at this point.

Honorable mentions: Blake Treinen, David Robertson, Aroldis Chapman, Chris Martin, Shawn Armstrong, Aaron Bummer, Dylan Floro, Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, Paul Sewald, Craig Kimbrel, Emilio Pagan.