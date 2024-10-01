MLB free agent rankings: Top 10 starting pitchers

This offseason has a familiar feel to it for Boston Red Sox fans. After missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years, the club needs to prioritize starting pitching.

Last year, with Craig Breslow replacing Chaim Bloom as president of baseball operations, the Red Sox addressed the rotation by signing Lucas Giolito and little-known swingman Cooper Criswell. Giolito didn't throw a pitch for Boston in 2024 due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Even with Giolito expected to return in 2025, more needs to be done to improve the pitching staff. To do so, Breslow and Co. will either have to pull off a blockbuster trade or spend some big money in free agency. Boston has been reluctant to make either of those moves in recent offseasons.

Nonetheless, there will be options for them in the 2025 free-agent class. It isn't the strongest group of starting pitchers, but there are some enticing options for the Red Sox if John Henry wants to finally break out the wallet.

Here's a look at the top 10 starting pitchers set to hit the open market.

1. Corbin Burnes, RHP

Age: 30

2024 stats: 15-8, 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 172 SO, 47 BB, 189.1 IP (31 starts)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes lived up to expectations as a bonafide ace after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner anchored the O's staff and was selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year, this time starting for the American League.

Burnes will cost a pretty penny as the most coveted pitcher on the market, but he'll almost certainly be worth the hefty price tag. He's proven to be one of the most durable starters in the game (three straight years with 30+ starts) and is a virtual lock to post an ERA around 3.00, roughly 200 innings, and 200 strikeouts in a season.

2. Blake Snell, LHP

Age: 32

2024 stats: 5-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 145 SO, 44 BB, 104 IP (20 starts)

Getty Images

Note: Snell has a $38.5 million player option with the San Francisco Giants for 2025.

Despite winning the 2023 NL Cy Young award, Snell didn't sign his free-agent contract until March 27, the eve of Opening Day. It shouldn't take so long for teams to throw money at him this time around.

Snell posted the best K/9 rate (12.5) and FIP (2.43) of his career to prove his second Cy Young season was no fluke. If he opts out as expected, he'll be among the most sought-after arms on the market.

3. Max Fried, LHP

Age: 31

2024 stats: 10-10, 3.42 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 157 SO, 55 BB, 165.2 IP (28 starts)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Fried has been among the most consistent starters in the game since 2020. The veteran left-hander has posted an ERA of 3.25 or lower in each season since then, earning two All-Star nods, an NL Cy Young runner-up, and three Gold Gloves in the process. He was instrumental in the Braves' 2021 World Series title.

As arguably the top left-hander available, Fried will be pricey. But after him, Burnes, and Snell, there aren't many bonafide aces in this year's free-agent class.

4. Jack Flaherty, RHP

Age: 29

2024 stats: 13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 SO, 55 BB, 162 IP (28 starts)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flaherty bet on himself when he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers in free agency. That decision paid off as he enjoyed a stellar bounce-back campaign in 2024.

He made 18 starts with Detroit, amassing a 2.85 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 133 strikeouts before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. With L.A. he posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 10 starts.

There's a pretty steep drop-off from the Burnes/Snell/Fried trio to the Flaherty tier. Still, the 29-year-old righty should earn plenty of attention in free agency after showing his undeniable upside.

5. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Age: 35

2024 stats: 11-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 161 SO, 41 BB, 163.2 IP (28 starts)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Note: Eovaldi has a $20 million player option with the Texas Rangers for 2025.

Eovaldi followed his strong debut season in Texas with arguably an even better 2024 campaign. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the two-time World Series champion opt into his $20 million deal and stick with his hometown team, but he'd almost certainly earn more than that on the open market as a proven veteran with a postseason pedigree.

6. Sean Manaea

Age: 33

2024 stats: 12-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 183 SO, 61 BB, 178 IP (31 starts)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Note: Manaea has a $13.5 million player option with the New York Mets for 2025.

Manaea led the Mets into the postseason as the ace of the pitching staff in 2024. The veteran southpaw notched the best ERA of his nine-year career while tossing a career-high 181.2 innings. While some regression should be expected, he'll be an excellent add for teams looking for a reliable mid-rotation starter.

7. Michael Wacha, RHP

Age: 33

2024 stats: 13-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 143 SO, 44 BB, 161.2 IP (28 starts)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Note: Wacha has a $16 million player option with the Kansas City Royals for 2025.

Perhaps the Royals' surprisingly successful season will be enough to convince Wacha to exercise his player option. However, the veteran righty continued to prove worthy of a multi-year contract with another outstanding campaign. He's only getting better with age.

8. Luis Severino, RHP

Age: 31

2024 stats: 11-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 161 SO, 60 BB, 182 IP (31 starts)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Severino was one of the biggest bounce-back performers of the season. After a terrible finish to his Yankees career, the veteran right-hander moved to Queens and reminded the league what he's capable of when healthy. He likely earned himself a sizable deal in free agency.

9. Yusei Kikuchi, LHP

Age: 33

2024 stats: 9-10, 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 206 SO, 44 BB, 175.2 IP (32 starts)

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Kikuchi struggled with the Toronto Blue Jays this season but found something after being traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline. The Japanese left-hander was one of the best pitchers in the league over the second half, posting a 2.70 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 10 starts (60 innings) with Houston. It would be foolish to expect those numbers to continue throughout 2025, but Kikuchi at least put himself on the map as a solid mid-rotation target this offseason.

10. Shane Bieber, RHP

Age: 29

2024 stats: 2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 40 SO, 10 BB, 43.1 IP (nine starts)

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Bieber rounds out the list as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate. The 2020 AL Cy Young is expected to return from Tommy John surgery in May or June and even if he isn't his Cy Young self, he should still be a valuable piece for teams in need of starting pitching. The main concern is his velocity dipped significantly in 2023, so that could scare some clubs off.

Honorable mentions: Matthew Boyd, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Walker Buehler, Charlie Morton, Clayton Kershaw, Alex Cobb, Jose Quintana, Nick Pivetta, Andrew Heaney, Michael Lorenzen, Nick Martinez, Martin Perez.