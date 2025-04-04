Live updates: Celtics seeking to make history vs. Beal, Suns

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston to watch Celtics-Suns and catch Celtics Postgame Live after the game.

Boston (56-20) had its nine-game win streak snapped Wednesday vs. Miami.

Phoenix (35-41) has lost four straight.

Kevin Durant is OUT for Phoenix, while Bradley Beal returns from an eight-game absence.

Jaylen Brown (knee) is AVAILABLE for Boston.

The Boston Celtics will look to back in the win column Friday night and make some history in the process.

The Celtics need eight 3-pointers to break the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors' NBA record for most made threes in one season (1,363). That seems like a safe bet against a Phoenix Suns team that's lost four in a row and given up an average of 134 points per game during that span.

Follow along with our live blog below for live updates throughout Celtics-Suns.