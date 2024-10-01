The Red Sox used to boast some of the most coveted free agents in baseball, from Mo Vaughn to Johnny Damon to Jon Lester. Their status made headlines. Their uncertain futures kept us up at night.

But ever since Xander Bogaerts rejected Boston's lowball offer and bolted for the Padres in 2022, the Red Sox not only haven't been players for rival free agents, they haven't lost anyone of note, either.

This year will be no exception. The Red Sox have eight free agents, and probably only two of them are worth keeping, but even then only marginally. Let's run through them.

Keepers(?): Tyler O'Neill, Chris Martin

Even these two are borderline. In a world where the Red Sox boasted a more balanced lineup, O'Neill would probably be a one-and-done. He hit 31 home runs, which was only three off his career high, but he also missed 49 games in what still amounted to the second most-durable season of his career.

He turns 30 in June and probably isn't going to get healthier, so normally you'd wish him well. But Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has already been in touch with O'Neill about sticking around because he's practically the only right-handed power in the organization.

"He's earned the right to get to free agency," Breslow said. "But I think the right-handed power hitter that can pop 30 and change a game with one swing is definitely a pretty desirable asset here."

As for Martin, he's nearing the end of the line at age 38, but he remains effective, and the Red Sox bullpen is in shambles, with Justin Slaten the only definite keeper. Martin is a veteran leader on a young roster, and it's no coincidence that the season went south after he got hurt in July.

The Red Sox will have competition for his services, since he's a proven eighth-inning arm, but he'd fill needs on the field and in the clubhouse.

If the price is right: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta is what he is at this point, a 31-year-old whose tantalizing high strikeout numbers are tempered by his tendency to serve up homers.

Pivetta has improved his command tremendously since arriving in Boston in 2020, cutting his walk rate nearly in half. All those sweepers around the plate, however, increase the likelihood of hangers, and Pivetta allowed nearly as many homers this year (28) as walks (36).

Still, some team is going to look at the strikeouts (10.6 per nine innings) and believe they can science him into keep the ball in the park. Maybe that team will be the Red Sox, but they should be seeking more significant rotation upgrades this winter.

See you later: Kenley Jansen

Whatever slim chance Jansen had of re-upping -- and let's be honest, he's had his eyes on the exit for a while -- went out the window when the All-Star closer flew home a couple of days early, much to the consternation of some offended teammates, per MassLive.

Alex Cora took the fall for that one, claiming it was a manager's decision, but it's pretty clear both sides are ready for a break.

Before we dismiss Jansen with a wave, though, we should acknowledge how effective he was over his two years in Boston. He made an All-Star team and saved 56 games with a 3.44 ERA. He won't be easily replaced at the back of the bullpen.

Trade deadline disaster: James Paxton, Luis Garcia, Lucas Sims, Danny Jansen

I liked the moves at the time. Even Breslow critics generally granted that the quartet rated no worse than a C. So much for that.

Paxton lasted two starts and then told WEEI's Rob Bradford that he plans to retire. Garcia allowed runs in pretty much every game he pitched for the Red Sox, while Sims contributed to a couple of killer meltdowns before joining Garcia on the injured list. Jansen stayed healthy but was acquired to provide right-handed pop, and instead posted a meager .623 OPS.

The sooner we say goodbye to all four, the sooner we can pretend the deadline never happened.