MLB free agent rankings: Top five first basemen

First base isn't a position of need for the Boston Red Sox heading into the offseason. Barring any surprises, Triston Casas is locked in as the team's Opening Day first baseman in 2025.

Still, with a lack of right-handed pop in the lineup, the Red Sox front office may want to explore the possibility of signing one of the top slugging first basemen available in free agency. New York Mets star Pete Alonso headlines the list of appealing options.

Here's a look at the top five. . .

1. Pete Alonso

Age: 30

2024 stats: .240/.329/.459, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 172 SO, 70 BB (162 games)

Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images Pete Alonso played for the New York Mets in 2024.

Alonso is on the shortlist of players to appear in all 162 games this season. His clutch postseason moments may have convinced the Mets to pay him this winter. But if New York moves on from its All-Star slugger, Boston should at least look into the possibility of signing him as a DH/first baseman with a swing tailor-made for Fenway Park. Alonso has hit at least 34 homers in every season except the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

2. Christian Walker

Age: 34

2024 stats: .251/.335/.468, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 133 SO, 55 BB (130 games)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Christian Walker played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024

Walker is one of the most underrated players in today's game. An exceptional defender at first base with two Gold Gloves under his belt, the veteran is a sure bet for roughly 30 homers when healthy. The D'backs will likely do their best to keep him in Arizona, where he has spent the last eight seasons, but he is set to earn a hefty contract on the open market.

3. Paul Goldschmidt

Age: 37

2024 stats: .245/.302/.414, 22 HR, 65 RBI, 173 SO, 47 BB

Paul Goldschmidt played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. He started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Perhaps it was just a down year, but Goldschmidt showed his age in 2024 with the worst offensive season of his illustrious career. Just two years removed from earning NL MVP honors, Goldschmidt tied his career-high for strikeouts while posting a .716 OPS. He never before had a season with an OPS lower than .800.

4. Anthony Rizzo

Age: 35

2024 stats: .228/.301/.335, 8 HR, 35 RBI, 65 SO, 27 BB (92 games)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Rizzo spent a chunk of his 2024 season with the New York Yankees on the injured list.

Note: Rizzo has a $17 million club option with the New York Yankees for the 2025 season.

Rizzo landed on the injured list early in the 2024 season with a broken arm that forced him to miss nearly half of the campaign. He wasn't all that effective when healthy as he produced his worst offensive season since his rookie year. Still, with three All-Star nods, a World Series title and four Gold Gloves on his résumé, he'll be one of the top first basemen available if the Yankees decline his option.

5. Rhys Hoskins

Age: 32

2024 stats: .214/.303/.419, 26 HR, 82 RBI, 149 SO, 53 BB (131 games)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports Rhys Hoskins struggled with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 after missing the entire 2023 season.

Note: Hoskins has an $18 million player option with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2025 season.

Hoskins signed with the Brewers last offseason after missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL. While his power numbers were on par with the rest of his career, it was a down offensive season for him based on every metric other than homers and RBI. His 98 OPS+ marked the lowest in his career.

It seems unlikely Hoskins would opt out coming off a lackluster campaign. If he does, he's a solid bounce-back candidate for teams looking for right-handed pop.

Honorable mentions: Carlos Santana, Justin Turner, Joey Gallo, Josh Bell, Wilmer Flores.