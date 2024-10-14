MLB free agent rankings: Top 10 right-handed hitters

The Boston Red Sox have two glaring needs on their roster heading into the offseason: Pitching and right-handed hitting.

We covered the top starting pitchers and relief pitchers set to hit the free-agent market this winter, so it's time to focus on the sluggers. Several intriguing right-handed hitters will be available for Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Co. The biggest question the front office will have to answer - other than whether it actually wants to spend money this year - is how any of its additions would fit on the roster. The club may have to make some tough decisions with players currently on the team, such as position changes or trades.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top 10 right-handed sluggers in the 2025 MLB free agent class.

1. Teoscar Hernandez, OF

Age: 32

2024 stats: .272/.339/.501, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 188 SO, 53 BB (154 games)

Hernandez signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Dodgers last offseason, and "prove it" he did.

He bounced back after a rough season in Seattle with a career-high 33 homers. His success has continued in the postseason, where he belted two clutch homers including a grand slam in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

Hernandez feasts on left-handed pitching, making him an appealing option for a Red Sox club that struggled mightily against southpaws throughout 2024.

2. Marcell Ozuna, DH/OF

Age: 34

2024 stats: .302/.378/.546, 39 HR, 104 RBI, 170 SO, 74 BB (162 games)

Note: Ozuna has a $16 million club option with the Atlanta Braves for 2025.

Ozuna was one of four MLB players to appear in all 162 regular-season games. The veteran slugger was a huge bright spot for a Braves team that was decimated by injuries, and like Hernandez, he rakes against left-handers.

3. Anthony Santander, OF

Age: 30

2024 stats: .235/.308/.506, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 129 SO, 58 BB (155 games)

Santander is a switch-hitter with fairly even splits against lefties and righties. He had a power surge this year with career-highs in homers, RBI, and OPS. A logjam already exists in the Red Sox outfield, however, making him an unlikely option for Boston barring any changes to the current roster.

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

Age: 30

2024 stats: .240/.329/.459, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 172 SO, 70 BB (162 games)

Alonso joined Ozuna on the shortlist of players to appear in all 162 games this season. His clutch postseason moments may have convinced the Mets to pay him this offseason. But if New York moves on from its All-Star slugger, Boston should at least look into the possibility of signing him as a DH with a swing tailor-made for Fenway Park. Alonso has hit at least 34 homers in every season except the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

5. Alex Bregman, 3B

Age: 31

2024 stats: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 86 SO, 44 BB (145 games)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently floated the idea of the Red Sox signing Bregman, moving Rafael Devers from third base to first, and trading first baseman Triston Casas for starting pitching. Lots of moving parts there, but there's little doubt Bregman would upgrade Boston's infield defense while balancing out the lineup.

The main concern is his hefty price tag. The two-time All-Star is expected to earn more than $200 million in free agency. Given his age and his imperfect fit on the roster, that doesn't seem like the smartest investment.

6. Willy Adames, SS

Age: 29

2024 stats: .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 21 SB, 173 SO, 74 BB (161 games)

Adames is the top right-handed-hitting shortstop on the market. According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, some within the Red Sox organization "value Adames highly and would love to see him in Boston."

It's an intriguing option for Boston, and we weighed the pros and cons of signing Adames here. He has plenty of pop and adds value as an above-average defender. The downside? His lackluster numbers against left-handed pitching.

7. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Age: 33

2024 stats: .256/.319/.469, 30 HR, 101 RBI, 176 SO, 49 BB (158 games)

Note: Suarez has a $15 million club option with the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2025.

Suarez regained form with Arizona following a down year in Seattle. There will be plenty of strikeouts, but he's a pretty safe bet for 30+ homers in a season and he mashes both right-handed and left-handed pitching. As for his fit with Boston, Devers would need to move off of third base or Suarez would have to take over for Masataka Yoshida as the team's designated hitter.

8. Christian Walker, 1B

Age: 34

2024 stats: .251/.335/.468, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 133 SO, 55 BB (130 games)

Walker is one of the most underrated players in today's game. An exceptional defender at first base with two Gold Gloves under his belt, the veteran is a sure bet for roughly 30 homers when healthy. The D'backs will likely do their best to keep him in Arizona, where he has spent the last eight seasons, but he is set to earn a hefty contract on the open market.

9. Tyler O'Neill, OF

Age: 29

2024 stats: .241/.336/.511, 31 HR, 61 RBI, 159 SO, 53 BB (113 games)

O'Neill gave the Red Sox the right-handed pop they desperately needed in 2024 when he was in the lineup. The problem is he missed a third of the season due to injuries. He has missed significant time almost every year of his career.

It wouldn't hurt to bring O'Neill back, but Boston should consider more durable sluggers to fill the right-handed void in the lineup.

10. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Age: 37

2024 stats: .245/.302/.414, 22 HR, 65 RBI, 173 SO, 47 BB

Perhaps it was just a down year, but Goldschmidt showed his age in 2024 with the worst offensive season of his illustrious career. Just two years removed from earning NL MVP honors, Goldschmidt tied his career-high for strikeouts while posting a .716 OPS. He never before had a season with an OPS lower than .800.

Goldschmidt is a solid bounce-back candidate who should be affordable at this stage of his career, but there are far better options out there for teams looking for reliable right-handed hitting.

Honorable mentions: J.D. Martinez, Jurickson Profar, Mitch Haniger, Justin Turner, Mark Canha, Gleyber Torres, Donovan Solano, Jose Iglesias, Amed Rosario, Gary Sanchez, Adam Duvall, Andrew McCutchen, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Carlos Santana,