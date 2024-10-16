MLB free agent rankings: Top five catchers

The Boston Red Sox hope they have their catcher of the future in top prospect Kyle Teel. The No. 4 ranked prospect in the system is expected to debut and make an immediate impact with the big-league club in 2025.

Even if the team expects big things from Teel, it couldn't hurt to add a veteran backstop to the equation. The Red Sox parted ways with Reese McGuire during the 2024 campaign and their trade deadline acquisition Danny Jansen will be a free agent. It may be wise to sign a catcher in free agency in case Teel isn't ready to crack the roster.

If they decide to go that route, here are the top catchers set to hit the open market, plus some honorable mentions.

1. Kyle Higashioka

Age: 35

2024 stats: .220/.263/.476, 17 HR, 45 RBI, 74 SO, 15 BB (84 games)

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Higashioka is aging like a fine wine. He had the best offensive season at age 34, posting career-highs in homers, RBI, and OPS.

The strikeout-to-walk ratio remains an issue, but Higashioka's power surge and reliability behind the plate should make him among the most coveted catchers on the market this winter.

2. Travis d'Arnaud

Age: 36

2024 stats: .238/.302/.436, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 89 SO, 24 BB (99 games)

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Note: d'Arnaud has an $8 million club option with the Atlanta Braves for 2025.

d'Arnaud's age shouldn't dissuade teams from vying for his services should Atlanta decline his club option. The veteran stands out in a weak catcher free-agent class with his consistent bat. There are better defensive backstops, but few catchers offer the same offensive upside.

3. Danny Jansen

Age: 30

2024 stats: .205/.309/.349, 9 HR, 24 RBI, 61 SO, 40 BB (91 games)

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Jansen struggled with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024 and was even worse after being traded to the Red Sox at the deadline. Had he duplicated his 2023 campaign, he would have been the No. 1 catcher in this year's class.

His stock is low heading into free agency, but that could set up a bargain deal that pays dividends down the line for a catcher-needy club.

4. Carson Kelly

Age: 32

2024 stats: .238/.313/.374, 9 HR, 37 RBI, 55 SO, 25 BB (91 games)

Kelly made notable improvements offensively with the Detroit Tigers and Texans Rangers in 2024. He probably won't win any Silver Sluggers, but his league-average bat, stellar defense, and age make him one of the most intriguing catching options available.

5. Gary Sanchez

Age: 32

2024 stats: .220/.307/.392, 11 HR, 37 RBI, 76 SO, 27 BB (89 games)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Sanchez is trending toward DHing more than catching these days, though he actually has put up betting offensive numbers when he's been behind the plate. While he still isn't what anyone would consider a great defender, he isn't quite as bad as he was in his Yankees days. He'll look to bounce back at the plate in 2025, because that's where his real value has been throughout his career.

Honorable mentions: Yasmani Grandal, Elias Diaz, Jacob Stallings, Yan Gomes, Tucker Barnhart, Austin Hedges, Martin Maldonado, James McCann, Omar Narvaez, Tomas Nido, Austin Barnes, Max Stassi.