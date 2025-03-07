Updated list of Bruins' NHL draft picks after trade deadline moves

The Boston Bruins did a very good job adding to their war chest of draft picks ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

The deadline came and went at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, and the Bruins ended up making a bunch of deals over the last couple days, trading away Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau and Brandon Carlo.

Here's a recap of what is coming to the Bruins and what went out the door:

The Bruins ended up acquiring six draft picks (they later traded one of them) between the five trades made, including one first-round pick and three second-round picks. The B's entered the season without a 2025 second-round pick. Now they own 2025 second-round picks from the Carolina Hurricanes (Coyle trade) and St. Louis Blues (Frederic trade).

The Bruins own all three of their first-round picks, plus a 2026 first-rounder from the Toronto Maple Leafs, over the next three drafts, in addition to five second-rounders during that span.

Here's a look at Boston's collection of draft picks for 2025, 2026 and 2027:

The Bruins have one of the league's worst prospect pools, and one reason for that is a lack of first-round picks made in recent years. The B's have made a first-round pick in only three of the last seven drafts. They've picked in the second round in just two of the last six drafts.

Trading away draft picks for short-term roster upgrades only works for so long. At some point, you have to reset a bit.

Even if the Bruins don't keep all of these picks, they should be able to restock the cupboard in terms of prospects over the next few years, which is much needed for the long-term health of the organization.