On Her Mark: Olympic rower Michelle Sechser on the big impact of small changes

Michelle Sechser is an Olympic lightweight rower with her eyes set on a second Games in Paris in 2024.

This the final year that the lightweight double boat class will race in the Olympics, so Michelle has been embracing the joy and fulfillment of the sport this season. The 11-year national team veteran has accomplished impressive finishes and great improvement in the process, all in preparation for trials and what comes beyond.

Sechser joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Experience at high altitude training camp in Colorado Springs

The impact small changes can have on big results

Teamwork

Racing in a flow state

Big 'Head of the Charles' Champions Singles

Lessons learned at Tokyo Olympics

