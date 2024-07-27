If the first three days of New England Patriots training camp have taught us anything, it's that the offense still has a long way to go.

That doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Rather, it's a reminder that the Patriots are recovering from a half-decade of questionable personnel decisions on that side of the ball. Another long season in Foxboro is likely.

That said, new Pats head coach Jerod Mayo isn't sweating the offense's early struggles. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mayo said it's typical for the defense to have an edge over the offense at this stage.

“One thing I will say is, and this has been historically (true), the defense has always been ahead of the offense (this early),” Mayo said. “The defense will always be ahead of the offense.”

That may be true, and the offense's woes may be predictable, but it's clear Patriots fans are running low on patience these days. Our Tom E. Curran believes the team should understand why fans aren't content with the offense's slow progression.

"Here's what I would contend. The New England Patriots as an entity, Alex Van Pelt, Jacoby Brissett, Jerod Mayo, Drake Maye, anybody involved with the offense has to understand that the impatience is bred from five years now of watching a team continue to try and reboot its offense," Curran said on Friday's Training Camp Central. "They drew the short straw. They happen to be the ones standing in the firing line.

"But we watched this in 2020 when Cam Newton came in and they scrapped the offense and put in a high-school style one. We watched it in 2021 when they actually did a decent job rebooting to the old Patriots way with Mac Jones. 2022, disaster. 2023, still couldn't get it done even bringing back Bill O'Brien. So this is the fifth year. So the impatience of a Patriots fan, of a media member, or maybe even a defensive player, is inherent in watching this product right now take baby steps."

Phil Perry seconded Curran's comments while noting the turnover on both the roster and the coaching staff.

"With that kind of recent track record, you can't fault people for assuming the worst, fair or unfair, when it comes to the offensive product," Perry said. "Because we're seeing the turnover again. It's another new offensive coordinator, it's another offensive line coach. It's another entirely new offensive philosophy, not to mention a new quarterback."

The Patriots offense will look to give fans a better show during their next public practice, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Hear everything Curran and Perry had to say about the Patriots' start to training camp in the video below, or on YouTube: