On Her Mark: Dreaming big and making history with Reagan Rust

Former Boston University star (and current BU assistant coach) Reagan Rust joins NBC10’s Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of “On Her Mark.”

Hockey has been in Reagan Rust's blood since she was five years old.

After winning the Beanpot Championship in 2019 and playing professionally in the United Stats and overseas, she is back in Boston coaching at her alma mater, Boston University. She is a passionate mental health advocate, founder of the Female Athlete Society, and travel junkie.

Reagan joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Historic Women's Beanpot at TD Garden and significance of a full-circle moment

Transition from playing professionally to coaching at BU, her alma mater

Youth experience in sport

Mission and impact of Female Athlete Society (founded in 2020!)

Career and travel bucket list

