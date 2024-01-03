On Her Mark: Heart of Resilience with marathon runner Adrianne Haslet

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 26: Adrianne Haslet, of Massachusetts, and a Boston Marathon bombing survivor, reacts to winning the Para T61-T64 division of the B.A.A. 10K on June 26, 2022, on Charles Street in Boston, MA. Haslet finished with a time of 1:15:19. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Every time Adrianne Haslet has been knocked down, she gets up and keeps moving forward.

That resilience has lead her to a career in motivational speaking and mentoring. Haslet is a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, where she lost part of her leg. Since then, her life has changed in so many ways, and she is now sharing her story and light with the world.

Haslet joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Halset's role in the new IMAX film, "The Heart of New England" -- why she said yes and what the process looked like

Her reason for continuing to share her story and lift others up

What big and little resilience looks like everyday

Haslet's running journey and why she pushed for a Para Division to be recognized in the Boston Marathon

The power of finding the right community (or "lockbox," as Adrianne calls it!)

Haslet's upcoming book -- Adrianne shares what she writes about for the first time!

