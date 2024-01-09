On Her Mark: Elevating women's hoops with Moolah Kicks' Natalie White

Chestnut Hill, MA – April 15: Natalie White, a 2020 Boston College grad, poses with her new line of basketball shoes she created specifically for women called Moolah Kicks in Bostons Chestnut Hill, MA on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Ladies, it's your turn to take charge on the court!

Natalie White founded Moolah Kicks in 2021 to make the first-ever women's basketball shoe. The brand has grown immensely, but at its core is still this: a basketball brand for women and girls by women and girls.

With all of this growth and work, Natalie was recently named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Natalie joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

New position-specific shoes; Moolah now has a shoe for every position and kids

The mission of the brand and how a focused approach is beneficial for all female ballers

Value of NIL (name, image, likeness) for college athletes

Importance of representation and support at all levels of play

Lessons in entrepreneurship

On Her Mark Podcast: Elevating Women's Hoops with Moolah Kicks | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.