For the last 24 years, the marching orders for Bill Belichick's players in New England were clear: Only focus on what you can control and don't create unnecessary distractions.

It's safe to say those marching orders have changed under Jerod Mayo.

That much has been obvious during the first week of training camp, where Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon publicly voiced his desire for a new contract on Wednesday and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux essentially declared he's undervalued on Friday.

Both players' comments likely would have been grounds for discipline in the Belichick Era. But Mayo appears to have a very different philosophy about players speaking their minds.

"No, no. I’m good with it. I don’t want to put a cap on it," Mayo said Friday at Patriots training camp when our Phil Perry asked Mayo if he felt Judon's comments about his contract undermined those in leadership positions like Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.

"If the guy feels a certain type of way, he has that privilege to come out here and tell you guys how he feels. I have to respect it no matter what. At some point in time, there’s going to be a player that comes up here and says, ‘You know what, I hate Coach Jerod,’ or, ‘I hate Mayo.’ That’s how they feel, and I respect that."

Translation: Patriots players are free to say whatever is on their minds, even if it means airing public grievances about their contracts or criticizing their head coach.

That's essentially a 180 from Belichick's approach to media relations, but it's not a surprising stance for Mayo to take as a former player and Patriots captain who was a respected member of New England's locker room. In fact, the 38-year-old head coach sees a benefit to transparency with the media.

"I know we want to keep as much stuff in-house, but there will be times they come out here and express themselves. I think it’s good," Mayo said. "Look, they listen to the interview here and I listen to their interviews as well. I’m not talking to you guys, I’m talking to the players, really. That’s how I think about it.

"As the season continues to progress, I want the relationship with the media from the coach’s perspective and also from the player’s perspective, to be a good relationship. I’m not saying to write all the positive articles. You write your opinion; that’s what you’re paid for."

The Patriots won six Super Bowls and nine AFC titles with Belichick's iron-fisted approach, and the jury is still out on how Mayo's "anything goes" philosophy will impact the team either positively or negatively. But there's no doubt that things will be different in Foxboro with Mayo calling the shots.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry react to Matthew Judon's comments on Wednesday about his contract status and break down why it's a major test for Eliot Wolf and the Patriots front office.