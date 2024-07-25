Mayer rises to No. 2 on MLB prospect expert's Top 60 ranking

Is Marcelo Mayer the best prospect in baseball?

According to Keith Law of The Athletic's latest Top 60 ranking, the Boston Red Sox' fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft belongs in the conversation. Mayer jumped to No. 2 on the list, up one spot from Law's 2023 midseason prospect ranking. The Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday remains at No. 1.

Mayer is enjoying a stellar season with Boston's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The 21-year-old boasts a .306/.371/.481 slash line with 27 doubles, eight home runs, and 38 RBI through 74 games.

Demolished by Marcelo Mayer! pic.twitter.com/wFv1qLsaQQ — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 19, 2024

"Mayer has been hitting all season, but he’s had even better results in June and so far in July, even with some continued trouble with sliders down and in or below the zone," Law wrote. "He’s still a plus defender at short and making a ton of hard contact, coming into the plus power that scouts foresaw from him back when he was the top prospect in the 2021 draft. I doubt he sees the majors this year, and it’s not necessary for his development, but I also don’t think it’s out of the question."

The Sea Dogs are loaded with young talent, including three other prospects in Law's Top 60. Catcher Kyle Teel came in at No. 19 after debuting at No. 50 on last year's list. Slugging outfielder Roman Anthony skyrocketed from No. 45 to No. 21. Breakout second baseman/outfielder Kristian Campbell made his first appearance on Law's list at No. 47.

Boston's first-round pick in the 2024 draft, outfielder Braden Montgomery, debuted at No. 38 to give the organization five prospects inside Law's top 50. All five Sox prospects also cracked Baseball America's latest Top 100 ranking.

It shouldn't be long before Mayer, Anthony, and Teel earn promotions. All three could debut in the big leagues later this season, though it's more likely they'll finish the campaign with Triple-A Worcester.

Regardless, the bright future Boston's front office has promised for the last handful of years is no longer a distant dream.