Connecticut Sun broadcast schedule: Dates, times for games on NBC Sports Boston

The Connecticut Sun's 2024 season tips off May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET when they'll welcome the Indiana Fever to Mohegan Sun Arena. That matchup, and many others on their schedule, should pique the interest of basketball fans.

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark is a virtual lock to be selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in next Monday's WNBA Draft. That means the Connecticut-Indiana season opener will likely be Clark's professional debut.

The Sun and Fever will face off four times in 2024, with two of those games airing on NBC Sports Boston (June 10 and Aug. 28). Twenty-seven of Connecticut's games will be televised locally on NBC Sports Boston, including playoff rematches against the New York Liberty (on July 10, July 16, and Aug. 24) and a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks at TD Garden on Aug. 20.

NBC Sports Boston's broadcast schedule begins with the Sun's fourth game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 23 at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut looks to make another deep run after falling to New York in the 2023 semifinals. The Sun's 27 wins last season marked the most in franchise history and earned them the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Check out the Connecticut Sun's full broadcast schedule for the 2024 WNBA season below: