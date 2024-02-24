Trending
Caitlin Clark 5 mins ago

Why Caitlin Clark can't join Team USA 3×3 basketball team at 2024 Olympics

Team USA will need to replace Cameron Brink on the 3×3 women’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics after she tore her ACL, but Caitlin Clark is not an option. Here’s why.

