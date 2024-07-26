Bruins reveal new jersey numbers for Lindholm, other offseason additions

A new season calls for new numbers.

The Boston Bruins on Friday morning announced new jersey numbers for most of their offseason additions. We already knew that defenseman Nikita Zadorov was going to wear No. 91. He prefers No. 16 but that number is retired in Boston for B's legend Rick Middleton.

Zadorov was one of two splashy additions the Bruins made in NHL free agency earlier this month. The other major pickup was top-six center Elias Lindholm. The Swedish forward will wear No. 28 with the B's. He wore that number his last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and his entire five-season tenure with the Calgary Flames.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Derek Forbort, who signed with the Vancouver Canucks in free agency, wore No. 28 with the B's over the last three seasons.

The Bruins acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the Linus Ullmark trade before the 2024 NHL Draft in June. He will wear No. 70 next season. He has worn that number his entire pro career. Korpisalo also will be the fourth goalie to wear No. 70 for the Bruins, joining Matt DelGuidice (1991), Tim Thomas (2003) and Malcolm Subban (2015-17).

Here's the full list of new jersey numbers revealed by the Bruins: