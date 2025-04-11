Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Hornets coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics taking on Hornets at TD Garden

Boston has won four consecutive matchups against Charlotte.

By Justin Leger and Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their 2024-25 regular season with back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

Friday night marks the first matchup between the two teams since Nov. 2, when Jayson Tatum (29 points) and Payton Pritchard (22 points) led the way in a 113-103 Celtics victory. Boston has won four consecutive games against Charlotte.

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) is the only player ruled out for the C's, who rested their top six in Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic. The reigning NBA champions hope to reach the 60-win mark for the second straight season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game:

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsCharlotte Hornets
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us