Live updates: Celtics taking on Hornets at TD Garden

Celtics have beaten Hornets in four consecutive matchups.

Jaylen Brown (knee) the only player ruled out for Boston.

Hornets (19-61) have lost five straight games.

C's (59-21) look to reach 60-win mark for second consecutive season.

The Boston Celtics will wrap up their 2024-25 regular season with back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

Friday night marks the first matchup between the two teams since Nov. 2, when Jayson Tatum (29 points) and Payton Pritchard (22 points) led the way in a 113-103 Celtics victory. Boston has won four consecutive games against Charlotte.

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) is the only player ruled out for the C's, who rested their top six in Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic. The reigning NBA champions hope to reach the 60-win mark for the second straight season.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Friday's game: