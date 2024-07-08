Bruins reveal new jersey number for free agent signing Nikita Zadorov

Nikita Zadorov is very excited to be a member of the Boston Bruins, and on Monday he unveiled his new jersey number.

The veteran defenseman, who signed with the Bruins on a six-year, $30 million contract on Day 1 of NHL free agency last week, will wear No. 91 for the Black and Gold.

New Bruin Nikita Zadorov, with his new number pic.twitter.com/U8SPt61Hh0 — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) July 8, 2024

Zadorov will be just the second player in Bruins history to wear No. 91. The only other player to use it was Marc Savard, who played for the Bruins from 2006-07 to 2010-11 before his career was cut short due to injuries.

Savard was actually one of Zadorov's coaches with the Calgary Flames last season before he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

Zadorov has worn No. 16 most of his career -- including with the Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and Flames -- but he couldn't use it with the Canucks (retired for Trevor Linden) and can't with the Bruins (retired for Rick Middleton).

So why 91? "Upside down 16," Zadorov told reporters Monday.