Way-too-early 2024-25 Bruins roster projection after NHL free agency

The Boston Bruins were a very busy team early in the NHL offseason, making moves in both the free agent and trade markets to improve their roster heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

The elite goalie duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark is no more after the Swedish netminder was traded to the Ottawa Senators a few days before the 2024 NHL Draft in June. Free agency saw veterans such as Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk and Jake DeBrusk all leave the franchise.

The Bruins did make some splashy additions with their salary cap space. They signed top-six center Elias Lindholm (seven years, $54.25 million) and veteran defenseman Nikita Zadorov (six years, $30 million) on Day 1 of free agency.

The B's integrated a couple young prospects into their NHL roster last season, most notably centers Matt Poitras and John Beecher, as well as defenseman Mason Lohrei. We could see a similar scenario unfold early next season, especially up front, where multiple position battles are expected to take place.

Here's a look at our way-too-early Bruins lineup projection now that free agency has slowed significantly and the normally slow (at least in hockey terms) month of August approaches.

Forwards

The most interesting spot is second-line right wing alongside Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. Jake DeBrusk's departure in free agency has created a hole in the top-six on the wing. DeBrusk was very inconsistent, but he did average 23.7 goals scored over the last three years. It's not easy to replace that kind of production. The Bruins had cap space but chose to spend it on a top-six center in Elias Lindholm. It was the right decision because two-way centers are more valuable and the B's needed an upgrade at that position, but now they're lacking goal scoring on the wings.

This situation should create some intense internal competition in training camp and the preseason. Fabian Lysell is a right wing and has the kind of shot, playmaking ability and speed that would work well in a top-six role. After two full seasons in the AHL, it's time for the 2021 first-round pick to take that next step and become a regular NHL player.

Georgii Merkulov has led the P-Bruins in scoring each of the last two seasons. He's versatile enough to play center or on the wing. His offensive talent is impressive, and after getting a four-game taste of NHL action last season, he could have an opportunity to earn much more playing time in camp.

Max Jones has the potential to be a sneaky good pickup as a bottom-six player for the B's. He signed as a free agent in July after spending the last six seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. The 2016 first-round pick brings size (6-foot-3 and 213 pounds) and the type of two-way skill set the B's value. He could also provide 15-20 points of scoring depth, too.

"Max has been an intriguing player, not just because of where he was drafted, but the size of the player, the ability to forecheck, the ability to possess pucks," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters July 1, the first day of free agency.

"He's shown a willingness to get to the net, can he finish a little bit more if he's pushed up the lineup and play with guys, that's what we're going to find out in terms of Max. But he just plays both sides, the possession game that (Jim Montgomery) wants to have, created a little more anxiety, to tell you the truth, with arriving on time on the forecheck is a big part of the identification of several of these players."

Defensemen

It wouldn't be surprising if Nikita Zadorov began the season with Charlie McAvoy. They are both physical players who aren't afraid to dish out huge hits, block shots and win puck battles in the tough areas of the ice.

"The presence that (Zadorov) brings is important to us," Sweeney told reporters July 1. "Playing a lot of top-four minutes in the playoffs against top guys, comes with a bit of a swagger. He has certainly seen his game grow and probably get a little more defined in what he's capable of doing.

"Early in his career, a lot of nights he was out to make an impact and he made it for both teams at times, like all young players do that are aggressive in that sense. Now, he understands his game and what he brings to the table. He's very excited to join the Boston Bruins and have a chance to play with Charlie McAvoy if that's how it lines up."

Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo have played almost 1,400 minutes together at 5-on-5 over the last two seasons, which is easily the highest of any Boston defense pairing. The B's have a plus-27 goal differential during that ice time as well. These two veterans have tremendous chemistry, so it makes sense to keep that intact entering the new season.

Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke are two players to keep a close eye on. Lohrei had a very good rookie campaign with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 41 games. He also had a few strong moments in the playoffs, showing plenty of poise with the puck and the ability to identify when to join the rush to create scoring chances. He has the ability to be a legit top-four defenseman in the near future, so his development will be a storyline to watch all season.

Peeke was one of the Bruins' trade-deadline additions and made a seamless transition. He's a good penalty killer and brings plenty of truculence to the ice. He also showed flashes of offensive potential with eight points in 23 regular season games following the trade.

Parker Wotherspoon probably will be the odd-man out to begin the season, which would be unfortunate for him because he exceeded expectations last season.

Goaltenders

Jeremy Swayman (still a restricted free agent)

Joonas Korpisalo

Brandon Bussi

It's Jeremy Swayman's show now (assuming he signs an extension soon). He is the undisputed No. 1 goalie in Boston after the June trade that sent Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. Swayman is coming off a stellar playoff run during which he ranked No. 1 among all goalies with a .933 save percentage and 11.29 goals saved above expected.

Swayman has never started more than 43 games in a regular season, and he'll likely surpass that number next year without a Vezina Trophy-caliber backup. Handling that kind of workload will be a new challenge for him, but after starting a career-high 11 consecutive games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he should be all right. He's also just 25 years old.

The competition for the backup job could be pretty interesting.

The Bruins took on Joonas Korpisalo's contract (four more years, $4 million salary cap hit) in the Ullmark trade. He's coming off a horrendous campaign in which he posted a 21-26-4 record with a .890 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA in 55 games for the Senators. But if there's anyone who can get him back on track, it's Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa. "Goalie Bob" is the best in the business and one of the main reasons why the B's have developed so many quality netminders this century. Korpisalo was an above average goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings in 2022-23, so he definitely has talent. Whether he can return to that level in Boston remains to be seen.

Brandon Bussi will have a chance to earn the backup job in training camp and the preseason, though. He's played very well for the AHL's Providence Bruins over the last two years, posting a .918 save percentage in 73 appearances.

“I don’t want to lose sight of Brandon in the sense that he’s paid his dues, and he wants his opportunity to be in the National Hockey League. If he beats out, in this case, all likelihood Joonas, then we’ll have to give him the opportunity," Sweeney told reporters before the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas last month.