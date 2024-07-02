Takeaways, important dates from Bruins' 2024-25 regular season schedule

The Boston Bruins won a playoff round last season for the first time since 2021. They will try to build on that success during the 2024-25 NHL season, which for the Original Six club begins Oct. 8.

The B's released their 2024-25 regular season schedule Tuesday with a video featuring captain Brad Marchand, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, as well as New England Patriots center David Andrews.

Hey @patriots, the boys took acting classes at Foxboro High. pic.twitter.com/C7P9gdAscX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 2, 2024

Here's an in-depth look at the Bruins' 2024-25 schedule.

Banner Night

The Bruins' season begins in Florida, where the Panthers will raise their first Stanley Cup champions banner to the rafters at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Panthers have eliminated the Bruins from the playoffs in each of the last two years.

Home Opener

The Bruins will play in front of their fans for the first time Oct. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens. It's the first of three head-to-head meetings between these historic rivals.

Welcome, Utah!

The Arizona Coyotes are now Utah Hockey Club. The Bruins will make their first trip to Utah on Oct. 19 as part of a three-game road trip. Utah's first matchup at TD Garden is a month later on Nov. 21.

100th Anniversary

The Bruins will host the Canadiens on Dec. 1 at TD Garden. It's the 100th anniversary of the franchise's first ever game on Dec. 1, 1924. The B's beat the Montreal Maroons 2-1 on that date.

Reunions

Nov. 9 vs. Senators: The Bruins traded goalie Linus Ullmark to the Senators last week. Ottawa's first game in Boston is in early November.

Nov. 26 vs. Canucks: Danton Heinen, Derek Forbort and Jake DeBrusk all left the Bruins and signed with the Canucks in free agency. They return to Boston the week of Thanksgiving.

Nov. 29 vs. Penguins: Matt Grzelcyk spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins. He also played college hockey at Boston University. The Charlestown, Mass., native will play at TD Garden as a visitor for the first time when the Penguins come to Boston on Black Friday.

Heated rivalry resumes

The Bruins' most intense rival right now is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Boston ended Toronto's season in overtime of Game 7 in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. These rivals will meet four times in the upcoming regular season.

Oct. 26 in Boston

Nov. 5 in Toronto

Jan. 4 in Toronto

Feb. 25 in Boston

4 Nations Face-off Tournament

A new international tournament featuring the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland will take place in February. As a result, the Bruins will not play any games from Feb. 9 through Feb. 22.

TD Garden will host four games in the tournament, including the championship on Feb. 20. Several Bruins players are expected to represent their national teams at this event.

Longest road trips

The Bruins' longest road trip of the season is five games. There are two of them, one in December and another in March.

The December trip includes a swing through Western Canada.

Dec. 10 at Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 12 at Seattle Kraken

Dec. 14 at Vancouver Canucks

Dec. 17 at Calgary Flames

Dec. 19 at Edmonton Oilers

The March trip includes matchups versus the three California teams.

March 20 at Vegas Golden Knights

March 22 at San Jose Sharks

March 23 at Los Angeles Kings

March 26 at Anaheim Ducks

March 29 at Detroit Red Wings

Regular season finale

The Bruins will conclude the regular season Tuesday, April 15 against the New Jersey Devils at home.