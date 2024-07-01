Bruins announce eight roster transactions on busy Day 1 of free agency

Not many teams entered the first day of NHL free agency on Monday with more salary cap space than the Boston Bruins (around $21.67 million, per CapFriendly), and it didn't take long for the Original Six franchise to announce a couple impactful additions once the market opened at noon ET.

The two most notable signings were Elias Lindholm (seven years, $54.25 million) and Nikita Zadorov (six years, $30 million).

Lindholm is a top-six center with an impressive two-way skill set and elite faceoff ability. Zadorov is a physically imposing defenseman who can provide a little scoring depth, defend against the opponents' top forwards and kill penalties.

These two additions address two critical needs the Bruins had entering the offseason -- a first- or second-line center and a left-shot defenseman.

The Bruins also signed Max Jones to a two-year contract with a $1 million cap hit. Jones tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 52 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. He was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. Jones likely will compete for a bottom-six role in training camp.

Boston officially announced eight roster transactions Monday, all listed below. Some of these players likely won't play in the NHL next season.