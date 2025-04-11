When will Roman Anthony be called up? Breslow details Red Sox' plan

Kristian Campbell has already made his presence felt in the majors since debuting with the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day. Now, it seems like only a matter of time before the rest of the organization's "Big Three" prospects join him at Fenway Park.

Outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer — the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects in the system, respectively — are knocking on the door of the big leagues. Both appeared MLB-ready in spring training, but roster logjams at their respective positions kept them from breaking camp with the team.

The Red Sox outfield consists of Ceddanne Rafaela in center, Jarren Duran in left, and Wilyer Abreu in right. Rob Refsnyder serves as the fourth outfielder, and Masataka Yoshida (currently injured) remains an option despite spending last season as a designated hitter.

Mayer is blocked by veteran shortstop Trevor Story. A position switch seems unlikely, with Campbell and David Hamilton at second base and Alex Bregman locked in at third.

So, when could we see Anthony and Mayer get the call to The Show? Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow recently addressed the topic.

“There are certain players, and we’re hopeful and optimistic that we have a handful of those, who create their own timeline,” Breslow said, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. “But then, the bulk of guys who get to the big leagues do so because an opportunity arises on the big league club. I think that this will likely be some balance of both these things.”

Anthony and Mayer are off to uncharacteristically slow starts at Triple-A Worcester. Anthony is hitting just .177 (6-for-34) with two home runs, 14 strikeouts, and 10 walks. Mayer is batting .243 (9-for-37) with two homers, 11 strikeouts, and two walks.

Before promoting Anthony, Breslow and the Red Sox want to see how the 20-year-old fares in specific situations and matchups.

“Developmentally, (getting him) a little more comfortable playing in the outfield,” Breslow said. “And then also getting him exposed to left-on-left, making sure he can handle that. He has done significant damage vs. right, and we trust that long-term it’s not going to be an issue, but in the short-term, giving him a chance to get exposed to left-handed pitching is the thing that’s front of mind right now.”



All signs point toward Anthony playing left field when he reaches the majors, with Duran moving back to center and Abreu sticking in right. In that scenario, Rafaela would embrace a utility role given his ability to play center field, second base, and shortstop.

Barring an injury to Story -- who hasn't been able to stay on the field since signing with the club in 2022 -- Mayer's path to Boston is less clear. But if the 22-year-old starts hitting like he did in spring training (.333/.455/.528 in 20 games), Breslow should find a spot for him on the roster.

In the meantime, the Red Sox (7-7) hope to bounce back after dropping three out of four games against the Toronto Blue Jays. They'll begin a three-game set against the lowly White Sox in Chicago on Friday.