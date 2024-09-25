A lot of people viewed the New England Patriots as a last-place team entering the 2024 NFL season, and after the first three weeks, that's how the team is being rated in expert power rankings entering Week 4.

After a surprising upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Patriots have lost back-to-back games to fall to 1-2. The Patriots lost 23-20 in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks in a game they easily could have won. New England was then dominated by the rival New York Jets in a 24-3 loss last Thursday at MetLife Stadium.

The primary concerns with the Patriots right now are on offense. This team has scored only one touchdown in its last seven quarters of action. The Patriots were outgained 400-139 in total offense by the Jets, and they went just 2-for-11 on third downs.

The offensive line is another massive issue. This unit gave up seven sacks and 15 QB hits in the Week 3 loss to the Jets. New York's defense generated pressure on 53.8 percent of New England's dropbacks.

If these problems aren't corrected, we could see another lopsided score Sunday when the Patriots visit the San Francisco 49ers. The defending NFC champions tallied 425 yards of offense and scored 27 points in Week 3 despite not having star players such as running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle due to injuries.

Oddsmakers aren't giving the Patriots much of a chance, either. The 49ers are favored by 10 points at some sportsbooks.

Here's a roundup of where the Patriots stand in expert power rankings entering Week 4.

Pro Football Talk: No. 28

"The sooner Drake Maye starts, the better." -- Mike Florio

"Jacoby Brissett never had a chance against the Jets, snowed under by the rush seemingly every time he dropped back to pass, so it was surprising in the immediate aftermath of the loss when head coach Jerod Mayo initially punted on the question of whether he would make a QB change. The next day, Mayo made it clear that Brissett was his starter and Drake Maye would remain QB2.

"The Patriots were fundamentally sound in the Week 1 upset in Cincinnati, and they were at least competitive in the loss to the Seahawks, albeit with more mistakes than this team can afford. But they weren’t competitive in Week 3. Executing the pure basics -- blocking and tackling -- is absolutely crucial if this team wants to win more games soon.

"New England catches some breaks, facing the 49ers and Dolphins when they’re really banged up, but it won’t matter unless the Patriots do a much better job with the fundamentals than they did last Thursday." -- Eric Edholm

ESPN: No. 29

"Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett was hit 15 times in a Week 3 loss and has now been hit 30 times this season. He has been sacked nine times as poor communication along the offensive line has led to too many free rushers, and running backs have not always been sturdy in blitz pickup.

"The Patriots don't have an elite separator on the outside, so even when Brissett has time to throw, the pressure has gotten to him while he's waiting for someone to get open." -- Mike Reiss

The Athletic: No. 23

"The Patriots have allowed pressure on a league-worst 45.8 percent of their dropbacks. New England has surrendered 11 sacks, which accounts for 12.5 percent of their dropbacks.

"This is why coach Jerod Mayo has been hesitant to start rookie Drake Maye, who got into the game in relief Thursday, completed 50 percent of his passes and got walloped on one sack." -- Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated: No. 26

"Thoroughly dominated by the Jets, we’ll see if the upstart Patriots of the first two weeks—the ones who upset the Bengals and narrowly lost to the Seahawks in overtime—can return against the wounded 49ers and Dolphins." -- Conor Orr

CBS Sports: No. 27

"That victory over the Bengals seems way in the rearview mirror. The offense isn't very good. How long before it's Drake Maye time?" -- Pete Prisco

"Those who were down on the Patriots coming into the season got confirmation in Week 3. The Patriots looked overwhelmed in every way against the Jets. Now the clock starts ticking on when New England switches to rookie quarterback Drake Maye." -- Frank Schwab

USA TODAY Sports: No. 31

"Of all the thankless assignments QB Jacoby Brissett has had over the years, serving as rookie Drake Maye's human shield has to rank at the bottom." -- Nate Davis

Bleacher Report: No. 31