Hargrave injury is latest break for Pats ahead of 49ers game

The San Francisco 49ers will be down yet another star when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will likely miss the rest of the regular season with a partial triceps tear, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler sustained the injury during San Francisco's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hargrave's injury is another big break for the Patriots, who enter Sunday's game as heavy road underdogs. The 49ers will also be without two of their best offensive players in running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf). Tight end George Kittle could also be sidelined after missing Week 3 with a hamstring issue, and quarterback Brock Purdy underwent an MRI Monday due to back soreness.

New England needs all the help it can get against a San Francisco squad that entered the 2024 season with Super Bowl aspirations. In Thursday's 24-3 loss to the New York Jets, the Patriots totaled only 139 yards while the struggling offensive line allowed 15 quarterback hits (seven sacks).

Even without Hargrave, McCaffrey, Samuel, and possibly Kittle, the Niners shouldn't be underestimated. Jordan Mason has proven to be a capable replacement for McCaffrey, and wideout Jauan Jennings erupted 175 yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches Sunday in Samuel's absence.

The Patriots and 49ers both enter the matchup with 1-2 records. Kickoff for Sunday's showdown is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.