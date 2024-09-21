The New England Patriots offensive line situation has proven even more dire than was expected heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Thursday night's loss to the New York Jets marked a new low for the unit. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times before rookie Drake Maye took over with just under five minutes left in the game. He was sacked twice, giving the Jets defense seven total sacks and a whopping 15 QB hits in the 24-3 rout.

The Patriots offensive line has allowed 30 QB hits through the first three weeks of the season. That poor protection has resulted in a virtually non-existent passing game. Brissett has only 368 passing yards and one touchdown in three starts, and Maye (4-8, 22 yards) didn't look any more comfortable behind the porous o-line in his debut.

On Friday, our Early Edition panel reacted to the offensive line's awful night and broke out the "Mad Meter." On a scale of 1-10 - 10 being the maddest -- the o-line makes NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry a 10 when he puts himself in the shoes of Pats fans.

"If you're a fan at home, the offensive line has the potential to absolutely ruin your fall," Perry said. "And for that, I would be mad. I would be fuming. I would be irrationally angry. ...

"I wouldn't know who to blame. Is it (executive vice president of player personnel) Eliot Wolf? Is it the players themselves? Is it (offensive line coach) Scott Peters? Is it (offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt? Is it Jacoby Brissett not getting rid of the ball quickly enough? I don't know and I don't care, but I know I'm mad because this line might just make this team unwatchable for the next few months."

The Patriots offensive line already was considered a glaring weakness entering the season, but the situation has worsened over the last couple of weeks. Veteran tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who was tasked with moving to the left side, was placed on the reserve/left squad list and is ineligible to return to the team this season. Vederian Lowe replaced Okorafor at left tackle during the regular-season opener but missed Thursday's game with a knee injury, forcing rookie right tackle Caedan Wallace to switch to the left side.

New England is now 1-2 heading into a tough Week 4 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

