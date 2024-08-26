What to Know The roster cutdown deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players.

New England started its cutdown process with several releases on Monday

With the preseason behind them, the New England Patriots have started trimming down their roster with cutdown day looming. Several players were cut on Monday as the team looks to shrink from 90 to 53 players. All NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Our insider Phil Perry shared his projection for the Patriots' 53-man roster.

