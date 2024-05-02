Report: Patriots sign veteran kicker to compete with Chad Ryland

A few New England Patriots players have been put on notice this offseason with the team's acquisitions via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

You can add Chad Ryland to that list.

The Patriots have signed veteran kicker Joey Slye, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday. The 28-year-old will compete with Ryland as the two kickers currently on the depth chart.

Ryland, New England's fourth-round selection (No. 112 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, had a brutal rookie season, ranking last in the NFL in field goal percentage at 64 percent (16 of 25). He went 7 for 14 on field goals of 40 yards or more and made just 2 of 4 attempts of 50 yards or more.

Slye wasn't much better in 2023, making 19 of 24 kicks for a 79.2 percent success rate with the Washington Commanders. But the five-year veteran does have a track record of success, converting 83.3 percent (25 for 30) of his kicks in 2022 and a career-high 92 percent (23 for 25) of his kicks in 2021.

Slye signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March but was released Tuesday.

The Patriots kick off rookie minicamp next week (May 10-11) before starting organized team activities on May 20.