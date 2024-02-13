On Her Mark: Rhonda Smith-Banchero on raising an NBA star

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 16: Paolo Banchero and his Mom Rhonda Banchero kick off the NBA All Star weekend at Urban Hill on February 16, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Paolo Banchero)

Rhonda Smith-Banchero made a name for herself in basketball long before her son Paolo Banchero earned 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Smith-Banchero graduated from University of Washington as the school's leading scorer and rebounder. She went on to play in the American Basketball League, overseas, and the early years of the WNBA. Smith-Banchero has taken the lessons she learned on the court to raise her three athletic kids alongside her husband.

Smith-Banchero joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Journey to basketball and her professional career

Parenting high-level performers (sports, music, academics, etc.)

Is there a roadmap to parenting a kid to the NBA?

The differences she found coaching her daughter vs. her sons

Why relationships with teammates are so important on and off the court

