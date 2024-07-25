FOXBORO -- Is it happening again? Really?

For the last two years, training camp practices have been a slog for the Patriots along the offensive line. Players have been in and out of the lineup. Coaches have been on and off the staff. Schemes have changed. Protection calls have been altered.

It all resulted in a consistently ugly-looking picture in the trenches this time of year.

And, yes, it might be happening again.

At this point it's too early to say with any certainty how the offensive line will look in 2024. There's a new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, who has taken over with a distinctly different philosophy. There is a new offensive line coach, Scott Peters, with a new approach. Pads have not yet been introduced, which makes play in the trenches next to impossible to evaluate with any conviction. And the five best pieces for the offensive line in Foxboro have not yet been identified.

But on the second day of training camp practice, the Patriots had a hard time keeping defenders away from their quarterbacks. It comes as little surprise, knowing there have been real question marks -- particularly at the tackle spots -- when it comes to the personnel for this particular position group since the end of last season. But it remains noteworthy.

We'll get to the details below in our Stock Watch for Day 2, but the Patriots will have to hope that the pressure-filled practice fans witnessed on Thursday is not a harbinger of what's to come when pads come on next week. Or when the reps truly matter in September.

Stock Up

Marcus Jones, cornerback

The Patriots secondary had a pair of impressive pass breakups early in the session as the offense tested them deep. Jabrill Peppers got his hands on one while tracking Hunter Henry down the field. But the most impressive defensive play of the day went to Marcus Jones.

He went stride-for-stride down the field with Ja'Lynn Polk as Jacoby Brissett's pass floated toward them along the right sideline. Polk went up and got his hands on the football, but Jones used his leaping ability to wedge his arm between Polk's and wrestle the ball free for an incompletion.

There has been a great deal of conversation lately as to which corner should play opposite Christian Gonzalez. Jonathan Jones seems the likely answer there -- he made the Stock Up category after Day 1 -- but the team sees Marcus Jones as having positional versatility to play inside and out. However they're deployed, with Gonzalez and the two Joneses, it's a talented trio.

Javon Baker, wide receiver

While Polk came down with one of the better completions of the day -- off a dig route from Drake Maye for about a 15-yard chunk -- it was Baker who flashed the most physical potential with the opportunities he received on Day 2.

In 7-on-7 work, he came back to the football and showed strong hands on a hitch while working with Maye. A few plays later, with Joe Milton at quarterback, he caught a curl and showed noticeable acceleration to change direction and get up the field. On the next snap, he caught a deep out and again flashed some speed.

Though the fourth-round pick out of Central Florida did not test like a burner at the combine (4.54-second 40), he was one of the fastest players at the Senior Bowl according to the tracking data accumulated there, and he may be a player who plays faster than he tests.

Baker also lands in the Stock Up category because he could be seen putting in some extra work with Maye after practice. For several minutes after the team did conditioning work, the two rookies worked alone, about 100 yards from where reporters conducted interviews and other players signed autographs. We'll see if Baker's performance Thursday earns him any more time with the top two quarterbacks early in camp.

Joe Milton, quarterback

It wasn't all perfect for Milton, who seemed to catch an earful from one of his coaches before taking his first competitive 7-on-7 rep of the day. But the fact that he was out there to seemingly get an earful when he was? That was noteworthy.

He stepped up and took reps on Thursday ahead of Bailey Zappe. He also got competitive 11-on-11 plays at the end of practice when Zappe did not. We'll see how the reps are distributed moving forward, but it looked like on Day 2 that Milton was the No. 3 quarterback ahead of a player who has started games in New England each of the last two years.

Milton's easy arm strength was on full display Thursday. He went 4-for-6 in competitive periods, and one of his incompletions occurred when Kayshon Boutte couldn't squeeze what looked like a four-seam fastball on a slant that was well-placed.

Stock Down

Patriots offensive line

Though the completion numbers for Jacoby Brissett (9-for-13) and Drake Maye (10-for-12) were solid on Thursday, their blockers had a hard time keeping defenders away from them.

Brissett had two reps that could have been deemed sacks, and Maye likely would've taken one of his own. A free blitzer (Josh Bledsoe) blew up a Brissett screen pass, and Matthew Judon was unblocked off the edge on a roll-out attempt that had to be thrown away.

Pressure came from up the gut. Off the left edge. Off the right edge. It was far from clean up front. Atonio Mafi also had a bad snap with Joe Milton behind center that would've resulted in at least a significant chunk of yardage lost, if not a turnover.

This unit will have plenty of padded practice time to establish itself, but Thursday's padless showing was worth noting, particularly since the franchise has seen how offensive line issues helped waylay the last couple of seasons.

DeMario Douglas, wide receiver

Douglas doesn't land here because of performance issues. He simply hasn't been able to get on the field and stay there over the course of the first two training camp practices.

I'm told he's dealing with a hand issue that has limited him. He has participated in some drills, however, and the injury isn't expected to keep him out of competitive periods of practice for an extended period of time. Given his importance to the Patriots offense, his participation level moving forward bears watching.

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver

Placing Boutte here is related to his drop while working with Joe Milton. (Though he did catch the next pass sent his way, an out-route for a nice gain.) But he lands in the Stock Down category in part because he's one of the few potential roster-bubble wideouts who hasn't popped through two days of camp.

Jalen Reagor submitted the highlight of Day 1. Javon Baker flashed some burst on Day 2. And Tyquan Thornton reeled in five of six targets sent his way on Thursday.

Boutte will have to try to keep pace if he wants to secure a 53-man spot by the end of the summer. He's been quiet to this point after what a spring where he impressed in spurts.